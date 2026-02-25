-

Exzeo Announces Strategic Partnership with Tokio Marine Highland To Offer Primary Residential Flood Insurance Program

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO) today announced a new strategic partnership with Tokio Marine Highland, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK), a leading international insurer and member of Tokio Marine Group. As part of this partnership, Exzeo will distribute TMH2O, Tokio Marine Highland’s primary residential flood insurance product.

“We are excited to add a new partner and product to our platform,” said Paresh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Exzeo. “By combining their product with our advanced technology and underwriting capabilities, we are offering a solution to the flood market that automates underwriting with technology efficiency and provides long-term profitability.”

With this new partnership, the Exzeo Platform now includes homeowners, commercial residential, and flood insurance products across multiple states, further expanding its property insurance offerings and strengthening its position as a comprehensive, multi-line technology platform.

Tokio Marine Highland’s TMH2O program is available for residential single- and multi-family homes, other structures, condo units, and contents-only renters in 42 states. TMH2O coverage highlights include:

  • Building limits up to $1 million
  • Contents limits up to $500,000
  • ALE limits up to $50,000
  • Multiple deductible options available from $500 to $25,000
  • Lender Compliant
  • No Waiting Period
  • No Coinsurance Penalty
  • Replacement Cost Coverage for Building & Contents

About Exzeo Group, Inc.

Exzeo Group is a leading innovator in technology solutions purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, with a strong focus on the expansive homeowners insurance market. Through its completely internally developed “Insurance-as-a-Service” platform, Exzeo delivers a comprehensive suite of digital tools and services that streamline every aspect of carrier and agent operations—from quoting and underwriting to policy administration, claims handling, data analytics, and financial reporting. By integrating advanced technology with deep industry expertise, Exzeo empowers P&C insurers to enhance underwriting precision, drive operational efficiency, and achieve superior performance across the insurance value chain.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
wbroomall@exzeo.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-574-3860
XZO@gateway-grp.com

