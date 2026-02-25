Pebble Beach Company, GOLFZON Announce Landmark Partnership

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. & CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GOLFZON, the world leader in simulator golf technology, today announced a new long-term partnership with Pebble Beach Company, one of the most historic and iconic golf resorts in the world. This partnership will incorporate GOLFZON’s cutting-edge technology into Pebble Beach Resorts’ globally renowned golf and hospitality experiences.

The partnership, which will grow over time, launches with several new compelling player and guest-focused experiences:

GOLFZON simulators to anchor new off-course golf and hospitality experience. GOLFZON becomes the exclusive simulator of the new 4,000-square-foot simulator lounge adjacent to the soon-to-be-reimagined Links at Spanish Bay. When completed, the GOLFZON Lounge at Spanish Bay will feature four GOLFZON TwoVisionNX simulators powered by GOLFZON’s 64-directional motion plate technology. The multi-surface hitting mat can produce 56,000 possible lies.

GOLFZON becomes the exclusive simulator of the new 4,000-square-foot simulator lounge adjacent to the soon-to-be-reimagined Links at Spanish Bay. When completed, the GOLFZON Lounge at Spanish Bay will feature four GOLFZON TwoVisionNX simulators powered by GOLFZON’s 64-directional motion plate technology. The multi-surface hitting mat can produce 56,000 possible lies. GOLFZON simulators added to Pebble Beach events. GOLFZON will serve as the official simulator sponsor of Pebble Beach Food & Wine, featuring an immersive simulator activation inside the event’s Tasting Pavilion.

GOLFZON will serve as the official simulator sponsor of Pebble Beach Food & Wine, featuring an immersive simulator activation inside the event’s Tasting Pavilion. Road to Pebble Beach Simulator tournament. GOLFZON and Pebble Beach will co-launch the GOLFZON Road to Pebble Beach tournament, an international competition that culminates with finalists earning a trip to Pebble Beach to compete in the championship round on the resort’s GOLFZON simulators in addition to playing Pebble Beach Golf Links and continuing annually.

“Pebble Beach is the number one public course and golfing destination in the United States. Its world-class hospitality experiences and iconic golf courses represent the pinnacle of golf and are instantly recognizable to any golfer,” said Sean Pyun, CEO of GOLFZON America. “This exciting partnership unlocks new ways for golfers to engage with Pebble Beach both while on property and through our new simulator-based competition.”

“The collaboration between Pebble Beach and GOLFZON deepens the connection between golfers around the world and Pebble Beach Resorts,” said David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. “Indoor golf is capturing the interest of players from beginner level to the PGA TOUR. Adding the Lounge capitalizes on this movement and will greatly enhance the guest experience at Spanish Bay.”

Throughout the duration of the partnership, GOLFZON and Pebble Beach will explore new opportunities to integrate golf, technology, and resort programming. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, and Del Monte Golf Course are now available to play on GOLFZON simulators.

For more information on where to find a GOLFZON simulator, visit GOLFZON’s website. To book your next trip to Pebble Beach, please visit here.

About GOLFZON

GOLFZON is the global leader in golf simulator technology and market share. Its renowned models have been named “Best Golf Simulator” by Golf Digest and awarded Golf Inc. Magazine’s “Most Innovative and Exciting New Tech” honor. In recent years, the company has substantially expanded its reach in North America, including partnering with the world’s largest golf management company, Troon, to introduce GOLFZON Social entertainment venues and collaborating with renowned instructor David Leadbetter on GOLFZON Leadbetter and GOLFZON Range by Leadbetter. GOLFZON is the official simulator of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open and hosts three professional virtual golf tournaments: two in Korea (GTOUR and WGTOUR), and the international GOLFZON Tour, launched in 2024.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, Del Monte™ Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™ and Pebble Beach Golf Academy™. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women’s Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women’s Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.