Structured Launches AI-Native Partner Marketing Execution Platform; Microsoft Deploys Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Structured today announced the general availability of its AI-native Partner Marketing Execution Platform (PMEP), purpose-built to transform how global enterprises activate and scale partner ecosystems. Microsoft has deployed the platform across its global partner network, validating the system at one of the largest and most complex channel environments in the world.

Structured’s platform represents a fundamental shift in partner marketing. For years, partners were expected to log into portals, search content libraries, assemble campaigns, localize assets and manage compliance on their own. The result was predictable: friction slowed execution, engagement declined and revenue opportunities stalled.

Structured removes that friction entirely. Through AI-powered “Just Ask” conversational experience, partners simply describe their goal. The platform builds, localizes, personalizes and launches fully integrated, full-funnel campaigns automatically, with governance and compliance built in. For those with more marketing expertise, the platform also responds to direct input, turning requests into fully built campaigns automatically.

The result is higher partner engagement, more campaigns in market, increased pipeline creation and clearer revenue visibility for the enterprise.

“Friction has been the hidden tax in partner marketing. When execution is complicated, partners disengage. Structured removes that friction. We make it effortless to build, localize, and launch campaigns so partners can focus on going to market. When more partners execute, pipeline grows and indirect revenue becomes measurable,” said Stacey Epstein, CEO of Structured. “This is what we mean when we say - Every Partner, Activated.”

Microsoft partnered with Structured during development to validate the platform at enterprise scale. The platform is now live across Microsoft’s global partner ecosystem, supporting localized campaign execution, workflow automation and performance visibility across regions.

Microsoft's deployment proves the platform works at real enterprise scale. With over 500,000 partners worldwide and a massive library of campaigns, assets and solution content across markets, Microsoft's partner ecosystem became the ultimate proving ground for Structured's AI-native architecture. The combination of Microsoft’s powerful Azure OpenAI Service within its secure cloud environment, and Structured’s PMEP, has supercharged deep scalable content generation, automation and campaign orchestration globally.

How It Works

The platform combines generative AI for personalized content creation with agentic workflows that automate campaign execution, enforce compliance, orchestrate multi-channel programs and continuously optimize performance at scale. Core capabilities include:

Agentic and Generative AI Capabilities: Multi-agent architecture autonomously researches markets, generates campaigns, optimizes messaging, enforces compliance, and orchestrates execution.

Centralized Content and Campaign Library: A single system of record for approved assets, messaging and integrated campaign templates, enabling enterprises to govern brand, compliance and regional variations at scale.

Automated Localization and Brand Governance: Dynamic adaptation across 130+ languages and regions with built-in brand controls and compliance safeguards.

Pre-Built, Configurable Campaigns: Enterprises can deploy fully integrated, multi-channel campaigns that partners can co-brand, tailor to their audience and launch with minimal effort.

Full-Funnel Campaign Orchestration: Coordinated execution across email, social, webinars, and paid media, including workflow automation and performance tracking.

Performance Visibility: Real-time insight into partner engagement, campaign activity, and lead volume.

Unlike legacy systems retrofitted with AI features, Structured’s architecture was designed natively for channel complexity, including partner tiers, global brand governance, regional compliance and ecosystem-level reporting. Structured’s AI-native architecture is cloud-flexible and designed to support multiple enterprise AI environments, enabling customers to deploy the platform within their preferred cloud infrastructure with support for a broad spectrum of AI models.

In addition to Microsoft, Structured powers channel marketing for global enterprises including IBM, Google, Zoom, Dell, and ServiceNow, maintaining a 98% enterprise retention rate. The company was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Partner Marketing Automation Platforms, Q2 2025, earning the highest scores across 11 criteria including AI innovation and customization.

The platform is available immediately. Learn more at www.structured.ai.

About Structured

Structured is an AI-native Partner Marketing Execution Platform that helps global enterprises and their partners collaborate, market, and grow together. Trusted by companies including IBM, Google, Zoom, Dell, and ServiceNow, Structured enables personalized, compliant, and scalable partner marketing through intelligent automation, orchestration, and analytics to drive measurable results across complex ecosystems.