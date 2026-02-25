-

Notice Regarding Public Announcement by Macquarie Asset Management, Prologis and FIBRA Prologis

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIBRA Macquarie México (BMV: FIBRAMQ) has been informed that Macquarie Asset Management México, S.A. de C.V. (“Macquarie”), Prologis Property México, S.A. de C.V. (“Prologis”), and FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL 14), have entered into a Transaction and Covenant Agreement under which Macquarie has agreed to transfer to Prologis all of its rights and obligations under the management agreement entered into between Macquarie and FIBRA Macquarie, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

FIBRA Macquarie makes reference to the public announcement issued today by Prologis and FIBRA Prologis regarding such agreement, and FIBRA Prologis’ intention to launch a tender offer and exchange transaction for up to 100% of the outstanding FIBRAMQ CBFIs, subject to obtaining the required corporate and regulatory approvals.

FIBRA Macquarie will continue to monitor the situation and will inform the market of any developments related to the potential transfer of management rights and obligations or any tender offer that may be launched by FIBRA Prologis, to the extent required under applicable law.

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, or solicitation with respect to any securities of FIBRAMQ.

About FIBRA Macquarie

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 245 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of December 31, 2025. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (“Macquarie Bank”), any Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank. Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank or any other Macquarie Group entity guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

THIS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER FOR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AND SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED.

Contacts

Investor relations contact:
General enquiries
Tel: +52 (55) 9178 7700
Nikki Sacks
Tel: +1 203 682 8263
Email: nikki.sacks@icrinc.com

For press queries, please contact:
FleishmanHillard México
Contact: Arturo García Arellano
Tel: +52 55 1452 5675
Email: arturo.garcia@fleishman.com

