Deep Fission Nuclear Signs Fuel Deal with Urenco USA

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Fission, Inc. (“Deep Fission” or the “Company”), a pioneering advanced nuclear energy company placing small modular pressurized water reactors in boreholes one mile underground, announced today it has entered into an agreement to purchase low-enriched uranium (LEU) from Urenco USA. The fuel will support testing and demonstration activities as part of the Company’s participation in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program as well as early commercial operations.

The agreement provides Deep Fission with a supply of LEU for demonstration and testing of their initial Gravity Reactor. The fuel will be sourced from Urenco USA’s New Mexico enrichment plant and meets all regulatory requirements for use in the United States.

“Securing fuel is one of the most important steps for any nuclear project,” said Liz Muller, CEO and Co-Founder of Deep Fission. “This agreement with Urenco enables us to move quickly toward commercialization and scaling our technology with a high-quality fuel.”

Urenco is a global leader in uranium enrichment and a cornerstone supplier for nuclear operators in the U.S. and worldwide. By sourcing LEU from Urenco’s U.S. facility, Deep Fission is strengthening its supply chain with a domestic fuel producer that has supplied the U.S. market for more than fifteen years.

“Urenco is pleased to support innovative nuclear companies like Deep Fission,” said John Kirkpatrick, Urenco USA’s managing director. “Advanced reactor developers are an important part of the future energy landscape, and we are focused on ensuring a reliable domestic supply of enriched uranium to support growth in this sector.”

Deep Fission’s proprietary design integrates conventional pressurized water reactor technology with deep borehole drilling techniques from the oil and gas sector and geothermal heat-transfer approaches. Each Gravity Reactor is installed one mile underground, where surrounding geology provides passive shielding and natural containment, reducing the need for above-ground megastructures.

Deep Fission recently broke ground on its pilot project in Parsons, Kansas, after signing an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the U.S. Department of Energy. The Company has also announced a customer pipeline representing 12.5 GW of future planned power.

About Deep Fission

Deep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places a small modular pressurized water reactor in a borehole one mile underground. Founded and led by a team of seasoned scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, the company is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable low-carbon power at scale. Deep Fission was selected for the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program and is building its first reactor in Parsons, Kansas. Deep Fission was founded in 2023 by father-daughter team Liz and Rich Muller. Learn more at deepfission.com.

About Urenco USA

As America’s only commercial-scale producer of enriched uranium, Urenco USA operates the National Enrichment Facility, a strategic part of America’s energy infrastructure that began operations in 2010 and has the capacity to meet approximately one-third of the enrichment needs of U.S. commercial nuclear power plants. The facility represents a commercial investment of private capital in U.S. manufacturing totaling more than $5 billion to date and employs more than 500 U.S. employees and long-term contractors. Urenco USA’s essential role in the nuclear fuel supply chain supports the generation of reliable, secure, and sustainable energy for U.S. consumers and businesses. To learn more, visit www.urencousa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding Deep Fission’s development plans, anticipated project timelines, potential commercial opportunities, collaboration activities, and other future matters. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that may affect actual results are described under “Risk Factors” and “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Deep Fission’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (as amended or supplemented), and in other filings Deep Fission makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Deep Fission undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.