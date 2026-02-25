Texicare Introduces Dental Coverage for Texas Businesses Through Ameritas

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, is partnering with Ameritas, a leading insurance provider to more than 5 million members and their families, to expand dental coverage options for Texas small business employees. Through the collaboration, Texicare members gain access to one of the nation's largest dental networks with more than 99,000 access points and over 14,000 unique providers in the state of Texas.

Texicare members can choose between six plan options to add to their existing health plans, including options with no deductible. All plans include Ameritas’ Dental Rewards®, which allows members to earn rewards up to $1,200 to help pay for dental services.

"Dental health has direct ties to our overall well-being," said Meredith Duncan, CEO of Texicare. "Flexible dental coverage helps catch health issues early, before they turn into bigger problems. Ameritas shares our commitment to removing barriers to care, which means employees can get the routine cleanings they need, and small business owners can offer comprehensive benefits they're proud of.”

Ameritas’ plans offer 100% coverage for preventive care when using in-network providers, and flexibility to visit any dentist while saving more with in-network providers. Members also benefit from Ameritas’ strong presence across Texas, with customer service teams throughout the state, which means Texans will be served by Texans when they need support.

“We've spent decades building networks and service infrastructure to support communities throughout Texas," said Craig Miller, regional vice president for the southwest region at Ameritas. "Our focus has always been on making dental coverage accessible to improve overall health outcomes. Achieving that goal starts with building and maintaining strong relationships—with providers, members and the partners we work with. That shared approach is what brought us to Texicare.”

Texicare members can learn more about Ameritas dental plans by visiting www.texicare.com.

About Texicare

Texicare Health Insurance Company and TXM Holdings LLC dba Texicare, the health affiliate of Texas Mutual, is changing the health care ecosystem by providing small businesses with innovative solutions that increase access to easy-to-use, more affordable, quality health care for employees and Texas families. Texicare’s vision is to transform the health care ecosystem for the better, helping to create a healthier and happier Texas. To learn more about Texicare, visit www.texicare.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.