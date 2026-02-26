IonQ Delivers One of the Largest Operational Quantum Key Distribution Networks in Europe

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leading quantum platform company, today announced that it has successfully deployed the technology powering the Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure (RoNaQCI). This initiative represents one of the largest and most complex operational quantum key distribution (QKD) networks in Europe and one of the largest of its kind outside of China.

Delivered in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology POLITEHNICA Bucharest and RoEduNet, Romania’s national research and education network, the project marks a major milestone in Europe’s efforts to protect critical communications against current and future cyber threats. The nationwide network is built exclusively using IonQ’s commercially available QKD technology, demonstrating that quantum-secure communications are scalable and operational for national infrastructure today.

“IonQ is proud to support this large operational quantum-secure communications network deployed in Europe, and to directly contribute to the realization of EuroQCI, which is building Europe's flagship quantum communication infrastructure,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "This deployment of QKD at national scale supports critical security initiatives and protects sensitive communications across government, healthcare, research, education, and data center environments.”

Romania’s quantum infrastructure now includes 36 quantum-secured links spanning more than 1,500 kilometers, accounting for more than 20 percent of Europe’s terrestrial quantum communications infrastructure to date. This network connects six major metropolitan areas including Bucharest, Iași, Timișoara, Craiova, Cluj-Napoca, and Constanța, to ensure secure data movement through end-to-end distribution of encryption keys transported in a Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) network combined with data traffic in C-band across the metropolitan part of the network.

“Our newly deployed national QKD infrastructure is an important milestone both for Romania and for the EuroQCI effort,” said Prof. Pantelimon George Popescu, Head of the Quantum Computing Laboratory at POLITEHNICA Bucharest. “This network establishes a practical foundation for secure data exchange across Romania and contributes to the broader European effort to build interoperable quantum communications networks.”

All QKD systems deployed across the network were supplied by IonQ's subsidiary, ID Quantique, ensuring consistent performance, interoperability, and security at a national scale. The project brought together a broad consortium of 12 Romanian universities, seven research institutes, three national agencies, and additional public and private stakeholders.

This news follows IonQ’s continued work to accelerate quantum-secure communications across Europe as part of the European quantum communications infrastructure. Most recently, IonQ announced a partnership with the Slovak Academy of Sciences to deploy Slovakia's first national quantum communication network and has launched the Geneva Quantum Network in Switzerland. IonQ also joined Q-Alliance with the government of Italy, and designated Oxford, UK as its EMEA headquarters, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting Europe’s quantum initiatives.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum platform and merchant supplier - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the forthcoming IonQ Tempo, will be the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “build,” “accelerate,” “will” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans; IonQ’s technology driving commercial quantum advantage or delivering scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing and networking in the future; the necessity, effectiveness, and future impacts of IonQ’s offerings available today; and the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, importance, reliability, performance, speed, impact, practicality, feasibility, and commercial-readiness of IonQ’s offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: IonQ’s ability to implement its technical roadmap; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ’s ability to deliver, and customers’ ability to generate, value from IonQ’s offerings; IonQ’s ability to deliver higher speed and fidelity gates with fewer errors, enhance information transfer and network accuracy, or reduce noise and errors, and scale networks and communications; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s and its suppliers’ businesses; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ’s ability to effectively enter new markets; IonQ’s ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ’s inability to attract and retain key personnel; IonQ’s customers deciding or declining to extend contracts into new phases; the inability of IonQ’s suppliers to deliver components that meet expectations timely; changes in government spending or policy that may affect IonQ’s customers; and risks associated with government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s patents; and IonQ’s ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent periodic financial report (10-Q or 10-K) filed by IonQ with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. IonQ may or may not choose to practice or otherwise use the inventions described in the issued patents in the future.