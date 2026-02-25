Get Ready for Takeoff With Uber and Joby

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The future of flight is coming to Uber (NYSE: UBER).

We’re introducing Uber Air powered by Joby, giving riders a first look at how they’ll be able to book a Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) all-electric air taxi directly in the Uber app.

Joby expects to carry its first passengers later this year in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the Joby-Uber partnership to bring multi-modal transportation to cities around the world.

Here’s what Uber riders can expect:

To experience the future of flight on a Joby aircraft, riders will simply open the Uber app and enter their destination in the “Where to?” bar. If their trip qualifies, Uber Air powered by Joby will appear as an option. With a single tap, the app seamlessly connects and books every leg of the journey – including Uber Black pickup and drop-off. Joby flight experience: Joby’s all-electric air taxi is being designed for up to four passengers, with comfortable seating, featuring large windows with panoramic views of the city below from every seat. Flown by a certified commercial pilot, it offers a remarkable way to travel above the city and experience the next generation of flight.

Joby’s all-electric air taxi is being designed for up to four passengers, with comfortable seating, featuring large windows with panoramic views of the city below from every seat. Flown by a certified commercial pilot, it offers a remarkable way to travel above the city and experience the next generation of flight. Aircraft details: Joby’s aircraft uses six tilting propellers to take off vertically before transitioning into forward flight. It can travel at speeds of up to 200 mph, and has a range of up to 100 miles on a single charge.

: It is engineered with multiple levels of redundancies to enhance safety and designed for urban integration, featuring an acoustic profile that is quiet enough to blend into the ambient sounds of a city’s streets. Path to US flights: Before launching commercial operations in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), requires extensive testing and certification. Joby has already completed more than 50,000 miles of flight tests across its fleet and has begun the final stage of this certification process, reflecting its safety-focused approach and steady progress toward carrying passengers.

“We’ve long believed in the power of advanced air mobility to transform how people move through cities,” said Sachin Kansal, Chief Product Officer at Uber. “With Uber Air, riders will be able to book Joby’s electric air taxi through a simple and familiar, one-tap experience on Uber, seamlessly connecting every leg of their journey – making ground-to-sky travel even more effortless.”

“We set out to build a new layer of urban transportation,” said Eric Allison, Chief Product Officer at Joby. “Our focus has always been on creating a flight experience that operates quietly and integrates naturally into the rhythm of city life. By partnering with Uber, we’re making this new mode of transportation familiar and accessible, connecting the ground and the sky through a system designed to save people time and fit seamlessly into how they already move.”

Joby and Uber have been working together to deliver the future of urban air mobility since 2019. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division which played a pivotal role in establishing the urban air mobility sector and developing the tools required for market selection, demand simulation and multi-modal operations.

Last year, Uber and Joby announced plans to bring Blade’s commercial helicopter service to the Uber app in 2026, following Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger business. The partnership will help pave the way for Joby’s electric air taxi service, once approved, to expand to markets around the world, including Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.