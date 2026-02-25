As Demand for Human Connection Increases, RWS Global Chooses Box to Power AI-Ready Content for Live Experiences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RWS Global, the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, today announced it has selected Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) as its Intelligent Content Management (ICM) partner to help fuel AI-driven content in the company’s experiential ecosystem.

Engaging millions of people every day, RWS Global delivers end‑to‑end creative, technical and operational solutions for world’s leading destinations and brands, including Apple, The Coca-Cola Company, TUI Group and Rugby World Cup. With seven international headquarters and 300 full‑time employees, RWS Global operates with a scalable structure that empowers teams worldwide to seamlessly support clients.

Through its partnership with Box, RWS Global is modernizing how vast volumes of unstructured content—from production assets and operational documentation to compliance and safety materials—are governed, activated and embedded into the workflows that power live experiences worldwide. Together, RWS Global and Box are building a unified content platform that improves efficiency, strengthens governance and ensures consistent quality across venues, productions and regions.

At the core of this transformation is Box Enterprise Advanced, which allows RWS Global to utilise intelligent content workflows, ensure secure document management and leverage the full power of AI across creative, production and operational teams.

Automate and accelerate mission-critical workflows by streamlining end-to-end, content-centric business processes directly on Box using intelligent, no-code apps, forms, document generation and workflow automation.

by streamlining end-to-end, content-centric business processes directly on Box using intelligent, no-code apps, forms, document generation and workflow automation. Boost productivity with flexible, enterprise-grade AI by leveraging Box AI, configurable AI agents, automated metadata extraction and the ability to choose or bring preferred AI models to extract insights and reduce manual work.

by leveraging Box AI, configurable AI agents, automated metadata extraction and the ability to choose or bring preferred AI models to extract insights and reduce manual work. Protect and govern critical content at scale with advanced AI-powered security, intelligent classification, compliant content preservation and long-term archival capabilities to meet regulatory and enterprise requirements.

with advanced AI-powered security, intelligent classification, compliant content preservation and long-term archival capabilities to meet regulatory and enterprise requirements. Build and extend custom content experiences using the Box Platform’s developer tools, expanded API allowances and large file support to create tailored applications, integrations and seamless automations—all backed by enhanced enterprise support.

“At RWS Global, we’re rethinking how content supports the production and operations of live entertainment and sports,” said Jake McCoy, Chief Operating Officer at RWS Global. “Partnering with Box allows us to turn unstructured content into governed, AI-ready assets that help our teams make faster, more informed decisions. As our ambitions grow, this platform evolves with us, enabling us to deliver unforgettable experiences to audiences worldwide.”

RWS Global has adopted Box’s AI-powered contract automation solution that cuts contract processing time from up to 20 minutes to under two minutes per contract, reducing what once took more than 8.5 workdays for 200 hires to just five hours. By automating contract generation, approvals, signatory management and status tracking—while integrating directly with WorkSuite—the platform eliminates manual data entry, reduces errors and gives the legal team real-time visibility through a centralized dashboard and audit trail. In practice, this allows RWS Global and their clients to increase their investment in the production of experiences, instead of overspending on behind the scenes, back-end tasks.

“RWS Global is a proven innovator in world-class live entertainment and sport, and our partnership is built on a shared belief in the power of intelligent technology,” said Samantha Wessels, SVP and General Manager for EMEA at Box. “As RWS Global advances its AI-first strategy with Box Enterprise Advanced, we’re excited to deepen our partnership and show how Box’s enterprise-grade AI can simplify collaboration, unlock content intelligence and help power extraordinary live experiences at scale.”

Human-centric, responsible AI

RWS Global’s AI strategy is grounded in human-centric, responsible AI principles. AI is used to streamline operations, accelerate workflows and reduce manual effort —allowing teams to focus on higher-impact, more meaningful work. Creative direction, storytelling and experience design remain driven by human insight and imagination, with AI enhancing capabilities rather than replacing them.

AI tools and training are accessible across the organisation, ensuring teams can use intelligence safely, responsibly and with confidence. This approach allows RWS Global employees to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on the human moments at the heart of live experiences.

“True AI leadership isn’t just about automation. It’s about empowering people,” added RWS Global’s McCoy. “By embedding intelligence into workflows and metadata, we help teams work smarter, reduce friction and deliver richer experiences at scale.”

About RWS Global

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products and more.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Orlando, Sydney and Riyadh with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global’s team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, FIFA, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, Merlin Entertainments, MSC Cruises, NFL, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.