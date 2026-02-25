QuSecure awarded contract for Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) contract.

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuSecure™, Inc., the market leader in post-quantum cybersecurity and cryptographic agility, today announced it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

“QuSecure is experiencing continued government traction and deeper penetration into operational defense environments, building on QuSecure’s long-standing successful delivery of cryptographic capabilities within tactical networks supporting Army and Air Force use cases,” said Austin Bosarge, Head of Federal at QuSecure. “QuSecure is positioned to extend these capabilities into larger, integrated architectures, supporting broader deployments and operational scale.”

QuSecure’s solutions are uniquely designed to deliver a cryptographic security layer across integrated and distributed defense networks, including centralized cryptographic management (including automated cryptography discovery and cryptographic inventory management) and post-quantum cryptography (PQC). They are built on NIST PQC algorithms, securing defense communications today and future-proofing missile defense systems. QuSecure’s crypto-agile and zero trust cryptography solutions provide anti-fragile, resilient, network encryption using PQC ciphers to secure network infrastructure, nodes, and applications from adversary Computer Network Operations (CNO).

QuSecure’s PQC solution QuProtect R3™ safeguards data and communications against both classical and quantum computer-based threats. The platform offers enterprise-grade network encryption that is seamlessly integrated into existing IT infrastructures and tactical networks, ensuring strong, scalable protection for sensitive data in motion. Its robust architecture makes it ideal for mission-critical applications in defense and government operations that require long-term data security.

“PQC is essential for secure DoW and partner agency communications as encryption standards evolve to outpace adversaries and nation-state actors who are developing threat vectors through quantum computing,” added Brian Cunningham, QuSecure’s EVP of Strategy and Growth. “Our crypto-agile framework brings resilience to legacy and future IT infrastructure.”

QuSecure’s QuProtect R3 solution is uniquely positioned to provide dynamic PQC network encryption installed across integrated defense network nodes with expansive and diverse assets, enabling on-the-fly encryption between server and client applications without disruptive changes to underlying systems critical to the mission. QuProtect R3 enables centralized cryptographic management and dynamic policy-driven encryption between applications, servers, and endpoints. The product provides a common operating picture for cryptography, making it uniquely well-suited to provide a scalable quantum-resistant overlay to large, distributed defense networks.

“QuSecure’s QuProtect R3 platform is purpose-built to support the transition to crypto-agile, centrally managed post-quantum protections that can be deployed across distributed defense networks,” said Cunningham. “With government mandates around post-quantum requirements coming into effect and driving government migrations – CNSA 2.0 being a prime example – all organizations and enterprises should begin to feel the pressure to upgrade to post-quantum protections.”

QuSecure has experienced unprecedented growth and today has the most crypto-agility deployments of any organization worldwide. With a diverse roster of customers that includes the U.S. Army and Air Force, key players in the telecommunications and energy sectors, leading financial institutions, and global cloud services providers, QuSecure has quickly become the market’s leader in delivering crypto-agile, quantum-resistant cybersecurity enterprise software solutions.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is the pioneer of orchestrated crypto-agility and the creator of QuProtect R3, the first end-to-end crypto-agility and cryptographic command platform. QuSecure enables organizations to identify high-value assets, modernize cryptography without operational disruption, and achieve continuous compliance—all while preparing for the quantum threat. For more information, see www.qusecure.com.