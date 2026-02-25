Sagard Real Estate Acquires Class A Miami Industrial Asset, Expanding U.S. Industrial Portfolio

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, a leading real estate investment advisor, announced the acquisition of a 186,731-square-foot Class A light manufacturing and headquarters facility located at 11102 NW South River Drive in Miami, Florida. This acquisition reflects the firm’s continued expansion of its industrial portfolio in high-growth markets across the United States.

Built in 2019 on approximately 9 acres, the three-building property is fully occupied by the seller, SeaVee Boats, an iconic South Florida brand celebrated globally for its world-class custom sportfishing vessels. At closing, SeaVee executed a long-term lease. The mission-critical headquarters and manufacturing facility features modern industrial specifications, including 27-foot clear heights, heavy three-phase power, ESFR sprinklers, conditioned warehouse space, and secured parking and yard areas.

The property is located in Medley, one of Miami-Dade County’s most sought-after industrial submarkets, offering direct frontage along Okeechobee Road and immediate access to the Florida Turnpike and Palmetto Expressway. The location provides strong connectivity to Miami International Airport and PortMiami, supporting long-term demand from manufacturing, distribution and specialized industrial users.

“Miami continues to be one of the most dynamic and supply-constrained industrial markets in the country,” said Matt DiVito, Director, Acquisitions at Sagard Real Estate. “This acquisition adds a newly constructed, mission-critical manufacturing facility in the premier Medley submarket, secured by a long-term lease with contractual rent growth. We believe the asset’s modern functionality and strategic infill location position it well within our expanding industrial portfolio.”

Miami remains one of the most supply-constrained and institutionally sought-after industrial markets in the United States, supported by strong population growth, durable tenant demand and limited availability of infill land. Within the broader market, the Medley submarket has consistently demonstrated strong occupancy and rent growth, reinforcing the long-term fundamentals underpinning the investment.

The acquisition aligns with Sagard Real Estate’s strategy of investing in high-quality industrial assets in dynamic, supply-constrained markets.

Sagard Real Estate was represented in the transaction by Joel Kattan and Anthony Peragine of SVN Commercial Realty.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, debt origination, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With US$5.2 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco metro areas. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with more than US$32B under management, 190 portfolio companies, and 440 professionals.

We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dynamic and supportive ecosystem gives our partners the advantage they need to learn, grow and win at every stage. The firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.