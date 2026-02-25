Bidgely Named Top 10 Grid Edge Innovator of 2025 by Darcy Partners

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Darcy Partners, a leading provider of technology-focused market intelligence for the energy sector, has recognized Bidgely as a 2025 Top 10 Grid Edge Innovator. Honoring technologies that optimize Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), distributed energy resources (DER) and electrification, the Grid Edge category highlights Bidgely’s success in building sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) tools that transform AMI data into actionable intelligence through its Analytics Workbench (AWB) and comprehensive grid planning solutions.

Each year, Darcy Partners evaluates top innovators based on pilot programs, field deployments, customer feedback, product advancements and insights from the Darcy Connect platform to identify those delivering the most impactful solutions for the energy transition.

“Bidgely continues to redefine how AI analytics tackle complexities at the grid edge, delivering insights for both utility-facing and customer-facing applications," said Francisco Alvarez Colombo, Manager, Grid Edge at Darcy Partners. “As utilities face unprecedented load growth from electric vehicles and electrification, Bidgely’s grid-ready insights are a powerful tool in managing the transition toward a more distributed energy future.”

Bidgely's Analytics Workbench has become a critical tool for utilities like NV Energy and Hydro One, allowing them to more accurately identify electric vehicle (EV) owners, analyze peak load users and design targeted demand-side management (DSM) programs. The company’s grid planning solutions are also being utilized by utilities like Avista and major investor-owned utilities (IOUs) to pinpoint assets under stress and prioritize infrastructure upgrades based on real-world DER adoption curves.

“Being named a Grid Edge Innovator acknowledges our dedication to evolving AI solutions that meet the needs of a modern energy landscape,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer at Bidgely. “Our goal is to ensure utilities can manage the rapid growth of electrification and shifting load patterns at scale and with complete confidence.”

This recognition follows a year of significant growth for Bidgely, including the launch of UtilityAI Pro, acquisition of Grid4C, 'Top Product of the Year' by Environment+Energy Leader and sustained leadership in Guidehouse Insights' Home Energy Management report.

To date, Bidgely has helped its global customer base of over 40 utilities achieve more than 1.5 TWh of energy savings and significantly reduce peak load through behavioral and managed charging initiatives.

