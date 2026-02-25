MSPs and Enterprise IT Leaders Accelerate Adoption of Addigy to Secure Apple Fleets at Scale

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Addigy, the leader in Apple device management for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams, today announced strong results for 2025. The company raised the bar for Apple device security and hassle-free management at scale with new MDM solutions and enterprise integrations, while continuing to outperform the industry in customer satisfaction. This led channel players to continue choosing Addigy and enabled the company to make strong inroads with corporate IT organizations.

“As the use of Apple devices in business grows exponentially, the complexity of managing and securing those fleets at scale has reached a critical point,” said Jason Tober, CEO of Addigy. “The momentum we saw in 2025 proves that IT leaders are looking for more than just a management tool; they need a partner that evolves as quickly as the threats do. Our 2026 goal is to continue delivering that peace of mind through constant innovation and word-class support.”

Defining the Standard for Apple Management Excellence

Addigy’s purpose-built MDM solutions, unparalleled Apple expertise, and commitment to superior customer experience drove strong customer expansion and convinced businesses to switch to Addigy from other solutions.

“We’ve had a great experience using SentinelOne alongside compliance benchmarks in Addigy,” said Gregory Hurskin, Director of Information Technology of Intersign Corporation. “SentinelOne’s user-friendly dashboard makes it easy to understand exactly what you’re seeing at a glance, and the learning curve is refreshingly straightforward. Pairing that with Addigy’s wide range of compliance models gives us the flexibility to align with multiple standards while keeping management efficient and clear.”

Addigy’s commitment to customer success is reflected in its category-leading performance metrics. In 2025, the company maintained a 97% CSAT rating, significantly outpacing the industry average by 20%. Furthermore, Addigy’s NPS reached 65%, effectively doubling the industry benchmark of 32%. These figures underscore a level of user trust and platform reliability that has become the catalyst for organizations migrating away from legacy MDM providers.

2025 Strategic Innovations

Addigy Security Suite

The only real-time, Apple-first security and compliance platform on the market, the suite broke new ground by simplifying endpoint protection, automating compliance, and delivering true 24/7 threat defense for macOS devices across organizations of all sizes. By deeply integrating Addigy MDM with SentinelOne MDR and EDR, this all-in-one solution makes it easy to protect Apple fleets with enterprise-grade security features traditionally limited to Windows environments.

Addigy Prebuilt App Catalog

Addigy introduced the industry’s first prebuilt app catalog for real-time, automated macOS app management. Built for simplicity, engineered for security, and designed for scale, Addigy’s prebuilt apps deliver an easy, script-free way to manage macOS application lifecycles while protecting against zero-day vulnerabilities and third-party app patching security concerns.

Addigy Assist

Designed to solve the friction of remote work, Addigy Assist provides a high-efficiency onboarding experience for end-users. It streamlines the setup process for IT admins, ensuring that devices are secured and productive as soon as they come out of the box.

2025 Market Recognition and Industry Awards

Addigy’s market momentum is further validated by a sweep of 2025 industry honors that highlight the platform’s high-impact ROI and security leadership. Most notably, Addigy was named the leader for Best MDM ROI by G2, a critical distinction for lean IT teams and MSPs looking to maximize operational efficiency. This financial impact is paired with top honors in the Globee and Stevie American Business Awards, where Addigy’s real-time security engine was recognized as the Compliance Solution of the Year. By reducing compliance time from months to minutes, Addigy has moved beyond simple device management to become an essential security partner for the modern enterprise.

