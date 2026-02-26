DriveWealth and Kalshi Announce Plans to Expand Global Access to Regulated Prediction Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DriveWealth, a global B2B Brokerage-as-a-Service platform designed to make investing easier for partners and their customers, and Kalshi, the world's largest prediction market, today announced partnership plans. Through this collaboration, DriveWealth aims to integrate Kalshi’s event contracts into its API-first brokerage platform, enabling DriveWealth’s partners to offer event-driven markets alongside equities, ETFs, and other traditional asset classes within a unified investing experience.

As retail and digital-first investors increasingly seek new ways to express macro views and manage risk, prediction markets are emerging as a complementary and increasingly in-demand asset class. This collaboration plans to combine DriveWealth’s global distribution network and scalable brokerage infrastructure with Kalshi’s leadership in prediction markets to broaden access in a compliant, seamless manner.

“Our integration with Kalshi strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge market opportunities to our partners,” said Naureen Hassan, CEO of DriveWealth. “DriveWealth was built to power the future of global investing through scalable, API-driven technology, and Kalshi’s forward-thinking approach to market design makes for a natural fit. Together, we’re uniquely positioned to equip our partners with the latest financial innovations and next-generation market access for their clients.”

Kalshi’s exchange allows users to trade on the outcome of real-world events such as elections, economic indicators, weather, sports, and more in a fully regulated environment. The platform has quickly achieved mainstream success, now attracting over $100b in annualized volume.

By embedding these contracts directly into digital investing platforms, DriveWealth partners will be able to provide clients with innovative tools for portfolio diversification and risk management, delivered within an existing brokerage framework that prioritizes compliance, operational efficiency, and scale.

“DriveWealth’s global reach and embedded brokerage infrastructure make them an ideal partner to Kalshi,” said Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi. “Our goal is to provide leading fintech platforms with more access to regulated prediction markets.”

The collaboration reflects DriveWealth’s continued commitment to expanding global market access through modern financial infrastructure. As demand grows for differentiated investment products and real-time market participation, DriveWealth and Kalshi will partner to deliver next-generation experiences while maintaining strong regulatory standards in an increasingly dynamic market. Integrating regulated prediction markets represents another step toward a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth is a global B2B financial technology platform. Our core business is providing Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering the investing and trading experiences for digital wallets, broker-dealers, asset managers and consumer brands. DriveWealth’s APIs provide our partners with a modern, extensible and flexible toolkit to develop everything from traditional investment workflows to more innovative techniques like rounding up purchases into fractional share ownership. DriveWealth, LLC is a registered broker dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC. Visit legal.drivewealth.com for full disclosures.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world’s largest prediction market. Prediction markets provide accurate, real-time information on the likelihood of events, making humanity more informed about the future. As the first regulated exchange for events, Kalshi is credited with legalizing and establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. It’s the leading safe and regulated platform trusted by millions of people in America. To learn more about Kalshi, visit www.kalshi.com.