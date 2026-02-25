Battelle Awarded Contract to Advance US Biological Threat Reduction

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has been awarded the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Scientific and Technical Engagement Partnership (STEP) 2.0 contract, becoming the sole awardee for this major Biological Threat Reduction (BTR) effort. The award includes a $52.9 million base period, with a total potential value of $93.3 million over the full period of performance.

The STEP 2.0 program operates under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Global Threat Reduction (GTR) Directorate. The GTR Directorate’s mission is focused on protecting the U.S. homeland and deployed forces from Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) proliferation, often in concert with allied partners. Battelle's role in this contract is to execute BTR initiatives that safeguard U.S. force readiness by leveraging a robust pool of scientific and technical expertise to effectively execute planned and emerging requirements.

“Battelle has a long and proud history of helping nations build resilient biosurveillance and biosecurity systems,” said Dan Pikora, General Manager of Battelle’s National Security Business. “With this new contract, we will expand that mission by partnering with DTRA and global collaborators to strengthen disease detection, characterization, and reporting capabilities that reduce the risk of biological threats before they can cause harm.”

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.