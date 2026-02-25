Alma Care and Twig Fertility Partner to Make Postpartum Journey Easier

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alma Care, Canada’s first and only holistic in-home postnatal care platform care for new parents, and Twig Fertility (Twig), a leader in the Canadian fertility and reproductive health space, are pleased to announce their partnership to help improve the postpartum journey for Twig families. Through Alma Care, Twig Fertility will now offer patients hands-on, in-home postpartum support, addressing critical gaps in care after birth.

Families who graduate Twig’s Extended Pregnancy Program will now receive a $200 credit towards Alma Care’s white-glove, in-home care, along with personalized care planning through Alma Care’s Care Concierge, for a customized, informed and supported postpartum experience. The launch is part of Twig Fertility's efforts to reduce the support gaps in patient journeys, and part of Alma Care’s recent efforts in expanding its proactive postpartum care offerings.

“I know firsthand that it can feel both overwhelming and isolating to begin planning for your fourth trimester, after your fertility journey. Our goal is to make the transition feel supported and thoughtful, whether you’re welcoming your first child or growing your family,” says Melissa Gallagher, Co-Founder and CEO of Alma Care. “Together, we’re closing critical gaps in the care journey so families feel supported through postpartum.”

“The first few weeks with a newborn are incredible, but they can also be overwhelming,” says Tanner Kohara, Co-Founder of Twig Fertility. “We always strive to support our patients through their fertility journeys, and we appreciate how Alma Care focuses on providing a high level of support in the postpartum phase of family building. This partnership gives Twig patients a great option to receive postpartum care, should they want or need it.”

Unlike some other fertility clinics, Twig supports patients through week 12, beyond the typical nine weeks. For patients who complete Twig’s Extended Pregnancy Program, their family can connect with an Alma Care care navigator and use their credit towards holistic postnatal services, including mom and newborn care, nutrition, wellness, education, housekeeping, and ongoing support.

Twig Fertility combines leading fertility specialists, a state-of-the-art IVF lab, and a patient-first approach, offering IVF, egg freezing, LGBT2SQ+ family building, and more. With Alma Care’s postpartum support, Canadian families can now improve the outcomes of their postnatal journey. Twig patients can access Alma Care’s in-home postpartum support through their care team.

To learn more, visit www.almacare.ca.

ABOUT ALMA CARE

Alma Care is Canada’s first and only holistic postnatal in-home care for new moms, providing services with certified night nurses, doulas, and perinatal support workers. Alma Care is a holistic postnatal care platform that provides a solution for parents struggling. Alma Care is a managed marketplace that delivers premium care, ranging from mom and newborn care, food and nutrition, wellness services, education, housekeeping, and ongoing support.

ABOUT TWIG FERTILITY

Twig Fertility is a modern fertility and reproductive health company, offering fertility treatment, cryopreservation, genetics and wellness services. Twig Fertility is redefining the fertility category by bringing together hospitality, technology, and medical expertise to create an innovative and elevated fertility care experience for its patients.

Visit www.twigfertility.com to learn more.