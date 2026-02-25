NTT DATA to Modernize IT Systems for U.S. Marshals Service

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, has been awarded a multi-year contract by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) to deliver FORCE 2, the next phase of the agency’s enterprise IT modernization effort. The award expands on NTT DATA’s longstanding partnership with the Department of Justice and reflects continued confidence in the company as a trusted IT transformation partner.

"The U.S. Marshals Service depends on reliable, secure and responsive technology to carry out its responsibilities every day," said Kevin Zavada, President, NTT DATA Federal. "Through FORCE 2, we are improving IT operations to improve visibility, responsiveness and user experience so personnel can stay focused on protecting the public and supporting the judicial process."

FORCE 2 delivers IT services designed to strengthen USMS infrastructure, enhance security and improve system reliability across 94 districts and more than 450 locations. The program supports more than 8,500 users and ensures USMS has a resilient, cloud-based environment aligned with federal security requirements.

Key FORCE 2 implementations include:

24/7 enterprise service delivery with optimized service desk operations, automated workflows and improved user experience.

with optimized service desk operations, automated workflows and improved user experience. Emerging technology integration leveraging AI, analytics, automation and IoT to improve efficiency and mission decision making.

leveraging AI, analytics, automation and IoT to improve efficiency and mission decision making. Stronger cloud and network services to enhance performance, reliability and secure remote access.

to enhance performance, reliability and secure remote access. Advanced cybersecurity support including continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, Zero Trust alignment and enhanced incident response.

including continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, Zero Trust alignment and enhanced incident response. Upgraded mobility and telecommunications ensuring secure device management and modern voice capabilities.

FORCE 2 strengthens the technology foundation behind some of the nation’s most critical law enforcement operations and reflects NTT DATA’s continued partnership and trusted role supporting the Department of Justice.

