Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI) Launches to Strengthen National Resilience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI) has officially launched as an industry-led nonprofit coalition aimed at strengthening national resilience. ACI brings together owners, operators, and industry representatives to facilitate collaboration and information exchange, ensuring that critical infrastructure works together to anticipate, deter, and respond to threats. By leveraging the combined resources and expertise of its members, ACI will serve as a central point for cross-sector resilience planning, crisis management, and streamlining coordination. Building on over a decade of success as the Tri-Sector Executive Working Group, the ACI represents an evolution in collaborative risk management and crisis response. Founding members include AIG, AT&T, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Consolidated Edison, Inc., JPMorganChase, Lumen Technologies, Mastercard, Southern Company and Xcel Energy.

The ACI’s mission is to:

Identify systemic risks and develop strategies to strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure sectors.

Develop and test robust resilience plans for a prioritized cross-sector response to emerging threats.

Facilitate understanding and coordinated action against risks to critical infrastructure.

Coordinate crisis response through cross-sector and public-private collaboration focused on consequence management.

“With nearly 85 percent of our nation’s critical infrastructure privately owned and operated, we have a shared responsibility to stay ahead of fast‑moving and interconnected threats. The ACI gives us a practical way to do that — by bringing sectors together to share insights, make decisions quickly, and act as one when it matters most. That coordination is essential to keeping the services people rely on every day resilient and secure.” – Michael Lashlee, Chief Security Officer, Mastercard.

“ACI is a strategic shift toward an industry-led model of national resilience. By bringing together executive decisionmakers from across multiple key infrastructure sectors, we are building a stronger, more resilient system to protect our communities and economy.” – Tom Fanning, Chairman, ACI Executive Committee.

“In the face of rising geopolitical tensions and sophisticated cyber and physical threats, critical infrastructure is both an asset and strategic threat. Collaboration across sectors is required in supporting national essential services for life, safety, health and economy.” – Chris Boyer, Vice President of Global Security and Technology Policy, AT&T Services, Inc.

ACI will operate through a tiered membership structure, ensuring broad engagement from members, as well as communities of interest including existing sector-specific organizations and government partners. For additional information, please visit our website or email information@criticalalliance.org.