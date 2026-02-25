KNOREX XPO Platform Reduces Legal Acquisition Costs by 29% in Nationwide Consumer Litigation Campaign

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE American: KNRX) ("KNOREX" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-driven programmatic advertising solutions, today announced partnering with a performance-driven legal marketing firm to conduct a nationwide campaign designed to connect high-intent individuals with law firms across the U.S. The primary objective was to generate a robust pipeline of qualified leads that convert into signed legal retainers, while maintaining strong cost efficiency and scalable performance.

Utilizing KNOREX’s unified AI-powered XPO platform resulted in reduced cost per acquisition (CPA) by 29% in a nationwide consumer litigation campaign, lowering CPA to $354 from the partner’s historical $500 blended benchmark in comparable cases.

Unlike traditional digital campaigns that optimize for clicks or form submissions, the initiative optimized exclusively for verified signed legal retainers—the ultimate revenue-generating event in litigation marketing. Following performance validation, the legal marketing partner expanded campaign budgets to scale the program nationally.

Delivering Measurable Efficiency in a High-CPA Vertical

High-stakes consumer litigation represents one of the most challenging segments in digital advertising. Audience pools are narrow, competition for qualified claimants is intense, and return on investment can only be confirmed after a lead is qualified and signs a formal legal retainer.

The partner’s historical blended CPA of $500 reflected the economic threshold required to sustain viable campaign performance. By reducing CPA to $354, KNOREX materially improved acquisition efficiency in a market where margins are tightly tied to case eligibility and retainer values.

AI Optimization Built Around Revenue Outcomes

KNOREX deployed its omni-channel, AI-powered XPO platform across search, social, and display channels, leveraging several core capabilities:

Retainer-Based Performance Measurement: Optimization tied strictly to verified signed retainers rather than proxy digital signals

Optimization tied strictly to verified signed retainers rather than proxy digital signals Closed-Loop Feedback Engine: Daily retainer data fed back into the XPO platform to continuously refine targeting and bidding

Daily retainer data fed back into the XPO platform to continuously refine targeting and bidding Advanced Audience Segmentation: Behavioral targeting of highly specific claimant profiles and related influencers

Behavioral targeting of highly specific claimant profiles and related influencers Unified Cross-Channel Execution: Centralized management across multiple digital channels without increasing operational complexity

By anchoring optimization to confirmed legal outcomes, KNOREX aligned advertising spend directly with measurable business results rather than surface-level engagement metrics.

“This campaign demonstrates that AI-driven programmatic execution can optimize for real legal business outcomes in highly competitive acquisition environments,” said Justin Tan, Vice President of KNOREX. “By building a unified feedback loop around signed retainers, we established a scalable growth model for complex litigation marketing.”

Validation of Scalable AI-Driven Economics

The nationwide campaign was designed to validate performance in a sensitive, high-CPA acquisition environment. The resulting efficiency gains and subsequent budget expansion reinforce the scalability of the XPO platform in regulated, performance-sensitive industries where traditional digital advertising approaches often struggle to deliver predictable economics.

As advertisers increasingly prioritize measurable financial outcomes over digital engagement metrics, KNOREX continues to demonstrate its ability to improve unit economics through unified AI-powered optimization.

About KNOREX Ltd.

Founded in 2009, KNOREX Ltd. (NYSE American: KNRX) is a B2B technology company that provides AI-driven cross-channel programmatic advertising products and solutions to help businesses to simplify digital advertising. The Company's flagship platform, KNOREX XPO℠, is an AI-powered, cloud-based advertising technology platform that enables marketers to efficiently plan, execute, and optimize cross-channel ad campaigns across a diverse range of digital media, including social media, search, CTV/OTT, video, audio, display, native, and DOOH advertising.

By leveraging advanced AI/ML-driven automation, KNOREX XPO allows advertisers to enhance campaign performance, reduce wasted ad spend, and scale their marketing efforts while maintaining efficiency and transparency. The platform is designed to address the growing complexity in digital marketing by centralizing campaign execution and analytics into a unified, data-driven workflow.

KNOREX serves global enterprises, agencies, and brands across multiple industries, helping them navigate the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape with automated, intelligent, and data-driven solutions. The Company has operations in the United States, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

For additional information, please visit www.knorex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed Offering and statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “should,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “aim,” and “anticipate,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.