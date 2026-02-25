Sola and RMH Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Retail Payments Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sola, a modern payments platform built to support software providers and value-added resellers (VARs), today announced a strategic partnership with Retail Management Hero (RMH), a trusted provider of retail technology. The partnership supports RMH’s VAR ecosystem with scalable, retail-ready payments infrastructure for complex environments.

Through this collaboration, RMH VARs gain access to Sola’s flexible payments platform, supporting traditional processing models and PayFac-as-a-Service options. This allows VARs to align payments to their business model while reducing operational complexity, maintaining control over the experience, and unlocking new revenue opportunities. The partnership supports single-location retailers to complex, multi-site environments without sacrificing reliability, transparency, or scale.

“At Sola, we’re focused on building a payments platform that supports partners operating in complex retail environments with the scale, reliability, and flexibility they need to grow," said Michael Reed, CEO of Sola. “Partnering with RMH allows us to extend that approach to a VAR ecosystem that values execution and dependable technology.”

By aligning RMH’s retail expertise with Sola’s payments capabilities, the partnership helps VARs simplify operations while delivering consistent, high-quality experiences.

“Over the years Sola has proven its value to our customers as a cost-effective, reliable, and trustworthy payments provider, said Jeff Riley, CEO of RMH. “Based on this track record, we endorse Sola as a Preferred Payments Partner for our software products.”

This partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting VARs with dependable technology, strong enablement, and infrastructure that evolves with the retail landscape.

About Sola

Sola is a modern payments platform built to support the human side of payments. We deliver configurable, end-to-end solutions, including payment processing, gateway technology, embedded payments, and PayFac-as-a-Service, that help businesses accept, manage, and scale payments with confidence. Underpinned by flexible integrations, Sola orchestrates payment operations for businesses and software partners across channels and devices, powered by our proprietary gateway.

Founded as Fidelity Payment Services in 1996, with Cardknox as its gateway and processing platform, the company rebranded as Sola in 2024 to reflect the evolution of the business and industry. The company supports approximately 30,000 merchants, has hundreds of software partners embedded on our gateway, and processes more than $20 billion in annual payment volume. Through flexible infrastructure and partnership, Sola serves as a strategic payments partner. Sola is a portfolio company of PSG Equity. To learn more, visit solapayments.com.