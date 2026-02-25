PG&E Introduces Clean Energy Calculator Powered by GridX to Help Customers Plan and Save on Electric Upgrades

WALNUT CREEK & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), today unveiled a new web site designed to help customers make informed decisions as they explore all-electric appliances and solutions.

PG&E's Clean Energy Calculator, powered by GridX, helps customers plan and save on electric upgrades Share

Developed in partnership with GridX, PG&E's Clean Energy Calculator delivers personalized cost and savings estimates that help customers understand how clean energy choices may impact their energy bills, total cost of buying, installing and operating an electric appliance or vehicle, and available rate plans and other incentives.

Accessible through customers’ PG&E online account, users can explore and compare products including electric heat pumps for water heating and home heating and cooling, induction stoves, solar, battery storage, and electric vehicles. The tool uses customers’ actual energy usage data to tailor different upgrade scenarios, compare rate plans, and provide a complete financial picture of electric and gas costs while offering real-time insights into long-term costs and savings.

"Supporting customers early in their choices is essential in our path to a lower-carbon future,” said Vincent Davis, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, PG&E. “Tools like the Clean Energy Calculator give customers clarity and control as they explore new ways to cook, heat, and cool their homes, and they can find electric solutions that fit their needs and budgets.”

Electrification can reduce energy use and costs, improve comfort, and create a more sustainable environment for homes, businesses, and communities. PG&E is committed to supporting its customers in every step of the energy upgrade journey.

"PG&E is demonstrating what's possible when utilities think like tech innovators – putting customers first," said Chris Black, CEO of GridX. "The Clean Energy Calculator empowers residential consumers to see the cost implications of their decisions instantly, making clean energy choices simpler, smarter, and more engaging. The addition of gas modeling means customers can truly understand the total cost of ownership when considering electrification options like heat pumps.”

This launch aligns with PG&E’s vision to build trust, support electrification, and deliver affordable, reliable and decarbonized energy solutions to more than 16 million customers across Northern and Central California. Access the Clean Energy Calculator at pge.com/calculator.

Ready to learn more or make the switch? Visit pge.com/electrification for more information, resources, and tips on going electric.

