Zayo Expands Enterprise Network Resilience and Reach, Offering Managed Starlink LEO Satellite Connectivity

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo, a leading global communications infrastructure provider, today announced an agreement with Starlink that enables Zayo to deliver Starlink’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. As one of the few network service providers licensed to resell Starlink connectivity for enterprise internet connectivity, Zayo is expanding network availability, geographic reach, and operational continuity for enterprises, businesses, state and local governments, and schools across North America.

Introducing Managed Starlink Connectivity with Zayo

Through this collaboration, Zayo now delivers Starlink LEO connectivity as a managed connectivity solution, alongside its full suite of managed services and fiber connectivity solutions. Managed Starlink can be bundled with other Zayo managed services like SD-WAN, Firewall, and IP-VPN. This allows organizations to integrate satellite connectivity into their existing network architecture, with centralized management, single-vendor support, and a clear cost structure.

Managed Starlink with Zayo is available across the U.S. and Canada. With 100-280 Mbps download speeds and rapid installation, organizations can deploy enterprise-class internet in just days rather than weeks or months. Delivering Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity — which provides internet access through satellites that operate closer to Earth than traditional geostationary satellites — Managed Starlink with Zayo enables access to Starlink’s Priority Data plans that provide low latency and consistent performance suitable for enterprise operational demands.

Enabling Stronger Enterprise Connectivity with Fiber + Satellite

Combining Zayo’s high-performance fiber infrastructure with Managed Starlink satellite connectivity ensures greater resiliency when terrestrial internet services are disrupted by severe weather or physical infrastructure damage. It also improves network access for remote or mobile organizations that rely on connectivity in locations or conditions where traditional terrestrial networks are limited or unavailable.

Together, Managed Starlink with Zayo enables:

A simple solution for both mobile and static Internet connections without terrestrial infrastructure.

Path diversity to build highly resilient active-active Internet connectivity or a failover path in case of primary connection failure.

Improved network uptime and always-on mobile connectivity, even in remote, mobile, or high-risk environments.

Low-latency performance for demanding workloads, including video conferencing.

“By pairing Starlink’s low-latency LEO satellite connectivity with Zayo’s fiber network solutions, we’re setting a new standard for what network resilience looks like,” said Ed Loveless, Head of Product, Managed Services at Zayo. “Organizations can extend connectivity farther, stay online through disruptions, and do it all without the burden of added operational complexity.”

Use Cases for Managed Starlink with Zayo

Remote and Rural Connectivity: Organizations operating in remote or rural locations often lack access to fiber, 5G networks, or DSL, or face long deployment timelines and high costs to run. In these cases, Zayo can fill the connectivity gap with a Starlink satellite link to the internet.

Network Diversity, Resilience, and Disaster Recovery: Wireline and cellular internet services are susceptible to physical damage, severe weather, and even attacks by bad actors. Zayo can provide managed Starlink satellite connectivity to help organizations increase network diversity and maintain operations when land-based networks are unavailable.

Enhanced Mobile Connectivity: For businesses that provide field services, transport goods near the shore, or move people around the country, consistent, trustworthy internet is often difficult to maintain. Today, with Zayo and Starlink, mobile teams can stay connected with fast, reliable 24/7 Internet across the U.S.

Discover how Zayo’s partnership with Starlink Satellite Internet boosts network resiliency at: https://www.zayo.com/services/network-connectivity/starlink/.

About Zayo

For more than 18 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. The Zayo group of companies connects 400 global markets with future-ready networks that span over 19.9 million fiber miles and 148,000 route miles. Zayo's tailored connectivity solutions and managed services enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to connect, protect, and operate their networks, from core to cloud to edge. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.