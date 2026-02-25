Rainforest Launches Embedded PayPal Integration for Vertical Software Platforms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rainforest, an embedded payment provider purpose-built for software platforms, and PayPal, a global digital commerce leader, have joined forces to launch a new embedded payment integration to help software platforms shift more processing volume away from offline payment methods like cash and checks — which are still written by 61% of Americans1 and are the payment method most frequently used in payment fraud2.

With the new integration, Rainforest platform clients can enable their merchants to get paid via PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later alongside cards, Apple Pay, and pay by bank through a single checkout experience. This gives end customers an easy way to pay so merchants get paid fast, experience fewer late payments, and spend less time chasing down unpaid invoices. With more payments flowing through a single, streamlined system, merchants can save time on reconciliation and software platforms keep more payment volume on the platform.

“Vertical software is a strategic growth area for PayPal as more commerce moves directly into software,” said Taira Hall, Senior Vice President and Head of SMB Commercial at PayPal. “Rainforest’s deep focus on vertical software and strong execution make them the ideal partner to equip software platforms with trusted PayPal payment options in a way that’s streamlined, scalable, and purpose-built for their needs. Together, we’re helping modernize payments across vertical markets while meeting end-customer expectations for choice, convenience, and trust.”

Software companies have historically relied on separate integrations to support different payment methods. That meant duplicative development work, separate reporting and data pipelines, disparate merchant onboarding flows, and multiple deposits to merchant bank accounts every day.

Rainforest’s new collaboration with PayPal changes that. PayPal is embedded directly into Rainforest’s product, so software companies can immediately unlock PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later without additional integrations, merchant onboarding flows, or complexity. Benefits for software platforms and merchants include:

Streamlined onboarding: Merchants get access to all available payment methods with one simple onboarding flow

Merchants get access to all available payment methods with one simple onboarding flow Single API: Configure payment amount and platform split for all payment types via Rainforest’s API

Configure payment amount and platform split for all payment types via Rainforest’s API Unified reporting: Sort, filter, and drill down into all payments (including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later) from one view

Sort, filter, and drill down into all payments (including PayPal, Venmo, and PayPal Pay Later) from one view Every payment in context: Metadata ties payment to a customer, location, job, invoice, or other details

Metadata ties payment to a customer, location, job, invoice, or other details Real-time data: Power workflows with real-time payment status, details, and metadata via API

Power workflows with real-time payment status, details, and metadata via API Easy reconciliation: Single daily or weekly deposit with itemized penny-perfect reporting

“Rainforest’s customers have been increasingly eager for a PayPal integration as they look to shift more of their transaction volume away from cash and checks and toward modern digital payments,” said Joshua Silver, Founder and CEO of Rainforest. “We built Rainforest to be the best embedded payment provider for vertical software, and that means delivering a first-class payments experience — unified, seamless, and fully embedded — for both merchants and their customers. Partnering with PayPal allows us to do exactly that, giving platforms instant access to PayPal without extra onboarding steps, external portals, or fragmented reporting. Together, we’re helping our platform clients deliver a modern, end-to-end payments experience.”

This launch reflects Rainforest’s and PayPal’s shared focus on delivering a convenient checkout for end customers, a unified experience for merchants, and increased processing volume for software platforms.

Rainforest provides software platforms and their merchants with a strong foundation for long-term business growth. To learn more about the PayPal solutions available to Rainforest platform clients and their merchants and how software platforms can capture more payment volume from cash and checks, please visit https://www.rainforestpay.com/paypal.

About Rainforest

Rainforest is a payment provider that helps software platforms build and optimize embedded financial services. With Rainforest, software platforms can provide a best-in-class payments experience for their end merchants without the risk, compliance, or operational burdens of registering as a payment facilitator with card networks. Rainforest provides low-code integration technology, world-class consultative support, and platform-friendly contract terms. Rainforest has been awarded Venture Atlanta’s 2023 Emerging Startup of the Year, The Information’s Top 50 Most Promising Startups for 2024, and Global Financial Market Review’s Best Payment Technology Innovation USA 2025. Rainforest recently announced a $29M Series B led by Matrix Partners and Infinity Ventures. Learn more at https://www.rainforestpay.com/.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/ and https://investor.pypl.com/.

1 2024 Abrigo Fraud Survey https://www.abrigo.com/news/2024-abrigo-fraud-survey/

2 Paper check use surged last year, AFP says: https://www.paymentsdive.com/news/paper-check-payments-surged-last-year-afp-fraud-report/