EDX Joins Lynq Network as Second Exchange Partner, Enabling Collateralization and Settlement of Spot and Institutional Derivatives via Lynq

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynq, the real-time, interest-bearing settlement network, today announced the addition of EDX as an exchange partner, including EDX’s spot and affiliated perpetual exchanges. EDX clients can use Lynq to collateralize and power daily trading activity directly on the platform. The integration further positions Lynq as a core collateral management and settlement layer for institutional digital asset markets and exchanges.

“We are excited to announce EDX as our second Exchange partner, reflecting clear demand from clients for multiple Exchange venues and strong interest in EDX.” said Jerald David, CEO of Lynq. “Institutional participants need settlement infrastructure that can move capital efficiently across venues and products without friction. The addition of EDX addresses that need by pairing institutional trading environments with modern settlement and collateral capabilities.”

EDX operates an institutional trading venue and clearinghouse, designed to minimize counterparty risk and deliver capital-efficient execution with strong regulatory and operational controls. Enabling collateral posting, and margin workflows directly through Lynq, institutions can operate 24/7/365 between Lynq’s interest-bearing settlement layer and EDX’s exchange platforms. Additionally, EDX plans to leverage Lynq for treasury management operations as can mutual clients of the firms.

“EDX was built to support institutional trading through a centrally cleared, capital-efficient market structure,” said Tony Acuña-Rohter, CEO of EDX Markets. “Integrating with Lynq extends that model by giving our participants a next-generation settlement and collateral workflow that aligns with how institutions manage liquidity across spot and derivatives markets.”

Lynq announced that assets on the network have grown to $90 million, with over 30 leading digital asset firms onboarded and interest distributions surpassing $200,000. Growing participation across exchanges reinforces Lynq’s position as a shared institutional settlement layer, improving capital efficiency, reducing friction, and supporting interest-generating funding across spot and derivatives venues. This milestone builds on Lynq’s initial exchange deployment with Crypto.com Exchange.

For more information in leveraging this solution please contact busdev@lynq.network

About Lynq

Lynq operates a real-time settlement solution that delivers interest to institutional clients. Lynq enables clients to securely manage trading operations and settle with counterparties instantaneously while earning interest, minimizing counterparty risk, and managing liquidity. Lynq’s use of Tassat’s patented Yield in Transit™ functionality enables institutional clients to receive interest down to the two second block. For more information, please visit https://lynq.network.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world’s most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world’s leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets.com.

©️ Digital Asset Settlement Network, LLC (d/b/a Lynq). Lynq is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person. Lynq’s platform is operated by tZERO Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. All digital asset securities are custodied by tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC, a special purpose broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. All brokerage services are subject to each of tZERO Securities, LLC’s and tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC’s customer agreement, privacy policy and other disclosures, available here.