Hydnum Steel Secures 500 MW of Electrical Power, a Key Step Forward in the Construction of Its Clean Steel Plant in Spain

PUERTOLLANO, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hydnum Steel has taken a decisive step towards constructing Spain’s first clean steel plant after being granted access to the electricity grid at the Brazatortas node in the province of Ciudad Real. The company has been granted an electricity capacity of 500 MW, as published in the Official State Gazette, which should be enough to guarantee supply to its electric arc furnace. This concession marks a significant milestone for a pioneering project in the Iberian Peninsula.

Hydnum Steel is consolidating its position as a reliable supplier of clean European steel. The fully digitally integrated plant will produce hot-rolled steel coils efficiently and sustainably, with benefits for the environment and the economy. Hydnum Steel will deliver a solution for steel-consuming industries that need to decarbonize their production processes. It will also supply flat steel, which is in short supply in the EU. European countries import almost 11 million tons of steel per year. Hydnum Steel is set to produce 1.5 million tons in the inaugural phase, with projections indicating an eventual output of 2.7 million tons. Construction will begin in 2026, with an investment of more than €1.5 billion. More than 400 direct jobs are expected to be generated by Hydnum Steel in its initial phase, with this figure eventually exceeding 1,000.

During the process of establishing the connection, the Ministry of Ecological Transition gives precedence to schemes that decrease emissions. The magnitude of investment and the projected start date are also given due consideration. Hydnum Steel excels in all these areas. By eliminating fossil fuels from the equation, it will use 100% renewable energy and achieve a 98% reduction in emissions compared to a conventional blast furnace steel mill.

