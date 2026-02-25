Transact + CBORD Partners with MyVenue to Level Up the College Game-Day Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transact + CBORD, an award-winning leader in innovative campus technology, today announced a new agreement with leading global sports and entertainment point-of-sale (POS) provider MyVenue, which will change the game for campus commerce across collegiate sporting and special events. The partnership allows students to use stored-value campus funds for concessions purchases inside stadiums, arenas, and hospitality venues.

The integration adds MyVenue’s purpose-built, high-volume point-of-sale platform to Transact + CBORD’s commerce ecosystem. Designed specifically for sports, entertainment, and hospitality environments, MyVenue’s hardware-agnostic solution supports traditional POS terminals, self-service kiosks, mobile ordering, in-seat and suite catering, and real-time back-office inventory and reporting – helping venues serve more fans faster while reducing operational complexity.

“The partnership between Transact + CBORD and MyVenue is a gamechanger for education, retail, and hospitality POS. It delivers a faster, simpler, and unified commerce experience across campus, faculty, and sporting facilities,” said Tim Stollznow, Founder and CEO of MyVenue. “For students and fans, it means shorter queues and more time enjoying the game or breaks between classes. For operators, it means greater oversight, improved efficiencies, and a more reliable experience. This is a significant development for the market: a powerful offering from Transact + CBORD, the world’s #1 campus commerce provider, and MyVenue, the benchmark for high-volume food and beverage POS operations.”

For colleges and universities, the integration simplifies vendor onboarding and deployment by building on the existing Transact + CBORD network. Institutions can move faster by purchasing the solution directly from Transact + CBORD, helping to avoid redundant vetting and deliver a better game-day experience without adding operational burden.

“MyVenue stands alone in its ability to perform in high-volume, high-pressure environments where speed and reliability matter most,” said Chris Setcos, SVP of Partnerships, M&A, and Corporate Strategy at Transact + CBORD. “We're thrilled for how this relationship will advance our commerce solutions and improve the student experience at important events.”

MyVenue’s platform is used nationwide at venues like Lumen Field, Ball Arena, AT&T Stadium, Dodger Stadium, and Little Caesars Arena. Through this collaboration, MyVenue expands its presence in collegiate athletics – which currently includes University of Florida, Purdue University, and Michigan State University, among others – while Transact + CBORD continues to advance campus commerce beyond traditional dining and retail locations.

About Transact + CBORD

Transact + CBORD, a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), offers a unified suite of payment, commerce, foodservice, campus ID, and security technologies that enable intelligent experiences across education, healthcare, senior living, and business campuses. More than 10,000 essential institutions worldwide rely on Transact + CBORD to strengthen their communities, modernize their systems, and elevate the moments that matter. For more information, visit transactcampus.com.

About MyVenue

Fast, easy-to-use, and rapidly scalable: MyVenue is the award-winning cloud-based point-of-sale solution elevating POS operations for sports, entertainment, and hospitality venues globally. Its hardware-agnostic POS software supports handheld, tablet, terminal, frictionless, and kiosk devices across concession, premium, hawking, self-service kiosk, in-seat, suites, and retail locations. This unrivalled deployment flexibility, plus native mobile ordering, suite catering portal, and online back office with real-time reports, dashboards, system configuration, and inventory management, is how MyVenue is Changing The Game. www.myvenue.com