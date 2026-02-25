Andersen Global Broadens Capabilities in Canada with Addition of Law Firm Parlee McLaws

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global expands its presence in Canada with the addition of collaborating firm Parlee McLaws LLP, adding complementary legal capabilities to its existing platform in the country.

Founded in 1883, Parlee McLaws provides a broad range of legal services including corporate and commercial law, securities law, litigation, real estate, labor and employment, intellectual property, energy, insolvency, administrative law, and online brand protection. With offices in Edmonton and Calgary, the firm has built a reputation for delivering practical, client-focused solutions tailored to the needs of businesses and individuals across industries.

“Our collaboration with Andersen Global provides our clients with access to a broader suite of global resources while maintaining the personalized service and deep regional knowledge that define our firm,” said Jerri L. Cairns, managing director of Parlee McLaws. “We look forward to working together to deliver integrated solutions that address the complex challenges our clients face in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.”

“Parlee McLaws is a highly respected firm with a longstanding presence in Alberta,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their strong focus on middle market companies and individuals, combined with their cross-border capabilities, makes them a natural complement to our global platform. With their comprehensive service offerings and deep regional expertise, they strengthen our ability to deliver seamless, multidisciplinary solutions to clients across borders.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.