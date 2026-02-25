-

OMRON Collaborates with KS Technologies on LoRa-Enabled Weather Sensor Module

LoRa integration expands data range and efficiency for more reliable environmental monitoring

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Electronic Components today announced a collaboration with KS Technologies (KST) to develop an add-on Long Range (LoRa) communication module for its Weather Sensor, bringing low-cost data transmission capabilities.

OMRON selected KST for its LoRa integration expertise and proven ability to connect sensors to LoRa networks, making it an ideal partner for this initiative.

“By integrating LoRa technology into our Weather Sensor, we are enabling customers to collect and share environmental data more efficiently than ever before,” said Cary Horan, business development manager at OMRON Electronics Components. “Partnering with KST strengthens our ability to deliver flexible, scalable connectivity solutions across multiple industries—from energy management to smart cities and precision agriculture—helping organizations make smarter, more sustainable decisions.”

The Weather Sensor’s advantages can be realized across a variety of industries, including:

  • Power/Energy: Leverages weather data for efficient energy management and issues alerts to prevent potential damage.
  • Smart City: Monitors real-time weather across urban areas, creating an integrated sensor network that connects with existing infrastructure.
  • Agriculture: Tracks weather conditions to optimize irrigation and harvesting, while providing insights to support long-term crop health.

Together, OMRON and KST are helping to mitigate the effects of extreme weather. By delivering precise, spot-level weather data, the solution enables smarter resource management, improves forecasting of weather-related impacts, and supports proactive planning for evolving environmental conditions.

To learn more about KST, go to kstechnologies.com.

To learn more about OMRON Electronics Components, go to components.omron.com/us-en/.

About OMRON Electronic Components

For over 90 years, OMRON Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. OMRON’s broad product offering can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tools, smart home/building, and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. OMRON Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. OMRON Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services operating in more than 130 countries. Learn more at components.omron.com/us.

About KS Technologies

Founded in 2003 by two test and measurement engineers, KS Technologies (KST) brings deep expertise in capturing and interpreting data from remote environments. The company specializes in measuring complex phenomena, securely transmitting that data to the cloud, and transforming it into actionable insights delivered to people who need it to run their lives and their businesses. KST partners with organizations across the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, offering products and services supported by an engineering team spanning hardware, firmware, mobile applications, cloud, UI/UX, and mechanical design. KST is able to design, build, and deploy end-to-end solutions for customers and its own product portfolio. Learn more at kstechnologies.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Brittany Gould
omron@matternow.com
978.518.4506

Industry:

OMRON Electronic Components

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Brittany Gould
omron@matternow.com
978.518.4506

More News From OMRON Electronic Components

OMRON Electronic Components to Showcase Advanced Relay and Sensing Technologies at DesignCon 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Electronic Components, a global leader in innovative component solutions, today announced it will exhibit at DesignCon 2026, February 25-26, showcasing advanced relay and sensing technologies that support next-generation electronic design. At booth #805, OMRON will feature its newly released P6K relay sockets, a surface-mount connecting socket designed specifically for the G6K PCB terminal-type relay series. When paired, the P6K and G6K enable efficie...

OMRON Launches P6K Sockets Compatible with G6K Relay Series to Simplify Assembly and Maintenance

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Electronic Components, a global leader in innovative component solutions, today announced the launch of its P6K relay sockets, a surface-mount connecting socket designed specifically for the G6K PCB terminal-type relay series, including G6K-2P and G6K(U)-2P-Y models. The new socket solution streamlines printed circuit board (PCB) assembly while simplifying relay replacement and repair in both manufacturing and field applications. The P6K socket is e...

OMRON Awarded Newsweek’s World’s Greenest Companies 2025

KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the World’s Greenest Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group for its sustainability disclosures. As a global technology company with reach in over 130 countries, OMRON’s sustainability initiatives are creating value across the entire value chain – from renewable energy generation to mobilization; energy consumption to energy productivity; production to packaging; logistics...
Back to Newsroom