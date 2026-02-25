OMRON Collaborates with KS Technologies on LoRa-Enabled Weather Sensor Module

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMRON Electronic Components today announced a collaboration with KS Technologies (KST) to develop an add-on Long Range (LoRa) communication module for its Weather Sensor, bringing low-cost data transmission capabilities.

OMRON selected KST for its LoRa integration expertise and proven ability to connect sensors to LoRa networks, making it an ideal partner for this initiative.

“By integrating LoRa technology into our Weather Sensor, we are enabling customers to collect and share environmental data more efficiently than ever before,” said Cary Horan, business development manager at OMRON Electronics Components. “Partnering with KST strengthens our ability to deliver flexible, scalable connectivity solutions across multiple industries—from energy management to smart cities and precision agriculture—helping organizations make smarter, more sustainable decisions.”

The Weather Sensor’s advantages can be realized across a variety of industries, including:

Power/Energy : Leverages weather data for efficient energy management and issues alerts to prevent potential damage.

: Leverages weather data for efficient energy management and issues alerts to prevent potential damage. Smart City: Monitors real-time weather across urban areas, creating an integrated sensor network that connects with existing infrastructure.

Monitors real-time weather across urban areas, creating an integrated sensor network that connects with existing infrastructure. Agriculture: Tracks weather conditions to optimize irrigation and harvesting, while providing insights to support long-term crop health.

Together, OMRON and KST are helping to mitigate the effects of extreme weather. By delivering precise, spot-level weather data, the solution enables smarter resource management, improves forecasting of weather-related impacts, and supports proactive planning for evolving environmental conditions.

To learn more about KST, go to kstechnologies.com.

To learn more about OMRON Electronics Components, go to components.omron.com/us-en/.

About OMRON Electronic Components

For over 90 years, OMRON Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. OMRON’s broad product offering can be integrated in applications for energy, industrial automation, test and measurement/automated test equipment, power tools, smart home/building, and entertainment/gaming markets around the world. OMRON Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. OMRON Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of OMRON Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services operating in more than 130 countries. Learn more at components.omron.com/us.

About KS Technologies

Founded in 2003 by two test and measurement engineers, KS Technologies (KST) brings deep expertise in capturing and interpreting data from remote environments. The company specializes in measuring complex phenomena, securely transmitting that data to the cloud, and transforming it into actionable insights delivered to people who need it to run their lives and their businesses. KST partners with organizations across the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, offering products and services supported by an engineering team spanning hardware, firmware, mobile applications, cloud, UI/UX, and mechanical design. KST is able to design, build, and deploy end-to-end solutions for customers and its own product portfolio. Learn more at kstechnologies.com.