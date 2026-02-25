PPG enters new era with Tasca Racing as Austin Prock takes the wheel

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced its 2026 NATIONAL HOT ROD ASSOCIATION® (NHRA®) Mission Foods Drag Racing Series primary race schedule with Tasca Racing. The season marks a new era for the partnership as two‑time and reigning NHRA Funny Car world champion Austin Prock will drive the PPG NITRO MUSTANG DARK HORSE® Funny Car, following Tasca Racing’s recently announced driver lineup changes.

The PPG Funny Car will compete at four NHRA national events in 2026:

The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 6-8 at Gainesville, Fla.

PPG’s collaboration with Tasca Racing has been defined by shared innovation and standout performance moments, including Bob Tasca III’s historic run in the PPG Funny Car, making him the first driver in history to pilot a wheel‑driven dragster beyond 340 mph. Prock is the only other Funny Car driver to surpass the 340‑mph barrier, reinforcing the high‑performance foundation of the partnership as it enters the 2026 season.

“As Tasca Racing enters this new phase, we’re proud to continue supporting a team that consistently pushes the limits of performance,” said Rodolfo Ramirez, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Americas. “Austin stepping into the PPG Funny Car represents the next evolution of our strategic partnership – one that extends far beyond the track through shared innovation, technical collaboration and our mutual commitment to advancing automotive excellence.”

Team owner Bob Tasca III, who will shift from driving duties to full‑time leadership, said that PPG remains a foundational partner during this transition.

“PPG has been with us since the beginning, on and off the racetrack,” Tasca said. “This year brings big change for our organization and having Austin behind the wheel of the PPG Funny Car builds on the performance legacy we’ve created together.”

Prock, who joins the team along with the rest of the Prock family crew, emphasized the significance of stepping into a program with such an established partner.

“Driving the PPG Funny Car is a tremendous opportunity,” Prock said. “Tasca Racing and PPG both have deep roots in this sport, and we’re ready to deliver a championship‑level performance together.”

For more than 25 years, PPG and Tasca Racing have built a strong partnership both on and off the track. The Tasca Automotive Group operates multiple franchise dealerships, collision centers and service centers that rely on PPG products, with the PPG ENVIROBASE® High Performance paint system serving as the preferred paint system across its collision center network.

