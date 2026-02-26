Aderant Partners with First AML to Modernize Anti-Money Laundering and Client Due Diligence for Law Firms Worldwide

ATLANTA & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a global leader in business-of-law solutions, today announced a partnership with Auckland-based First AML, a leading provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and client due diligence solutions. The partnership expands access to modern, automated compliance technology for law firms seeking to streamline regulatory workflows, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiency.

Through the partnership, Aderant and First AML are aligning to support firms with a more centralized, digital approach to AML onboarding and ongoing compliance. By combining legal-industry expertise with purpose-built AML technology, the collaboration helps firms reduce reliance on fragmented tools and manual processes while improving regulatory consistency, operational efficiency, and the overall client experience.

“Law firms are navigating increasingly complex regulatory requirements while under pressure to operate efficiently and deliver a seamless client experience,” said Lisa Erickson, SVP, Product Management and AI of Aderant. “This partnership with First AML reflects our commitment to helping firms simplify compliance by connecting them with trusted, modern solutions that fit naturally within the Aderant ecosystem.”

First AML effectively streamlines AML onboarding and compliance through a centralized workflow. Their solutions help firms manage international and complex entities with greater efficiency and consistency while reducing operational burden.

“Partnering with Aderant reflects a shared commitment to firms that demand the highest standards of quality, progress, and trust,” said Milan Cooper, CEO of First AML. “AML is our sole focus, and we exist to equip firms with the technology they need to move forward with confidence and meet the highest compliance standards.”

The partnership positions First AML as a preferred AML solution within Aderant’s technology ecosystem, reducing the burden on firms to independently evaluate compliance vendors while creating a more cohesive approach to regulatory technology.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About First AML

First AML comes from the perspective of both a technology provider, but also as compliance professionals. Prior to releasing First AML’s all-in-one AML workflow platform, we processed over 2,000,000 AML cases ourselves. Understanding the acute problem that faces firms these days, as they try to scale their own AML, is in our DNA.

That's why First AML now powers thousands of compliance experts around the globe to reduce the time and cost burden of complex and international entity KYC. First AML stands out as a leading solution for organizations with complex or international onboarding needs. It provides streamlined collaboration and ensures uniformity in all AML practices.

First AML is based in Auckland, New Zealand and has offices in Australia and the U.K. For more information, visit firstaml.com or follow First AML on LinkedIn.