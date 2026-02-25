Brainlab and Precision NeuroMed Announce Strategic Partnership to Standardize and Scale Precision Drug Delivery to the Brain

MUNICH & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brainlab SE (Brainlab), a digital medical technology company automating and optimizing clinical workflows using artificial intelligence and sophisticated software algorithms, and Precision NeuroMed (PNM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) diseases, announced today a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize an AI-enabled treatment planning platform for convection enhanced delivery, or CED, to the brain.

"Our goal is to establish a new standard for patient-specific, precise, and reproducible treatment, beginning with glioblastoma and expanding to unlock disease-modifying therapies across some of the most serious neurological conditions." Dr. Sandeep Kunwar Share

The collaboration aims to standardize and scale the delivery planning of targeted therapies directly into brain tissue, overcoming long-standing limitations imposed by the blood-brain barrier, which restricts most systemically administered drugs from reaching therapeutic concentrations in the brain. CED overcomes these limitations and enables precise concentrations of large-molecule drugs while minimizing systemic exposure and off-target effects.

By combining Brainlab's global experience in medical imaging digitalization, surgical workflow integration, and precision planning with PNM’s proprietary molecular flow simulation software, the companies intend to create a cloud-based CED Treatment Planning System (CED TPS). The platform will use advanced imaging, simulation modeling, and AI-driven optimization to better personalize drug distribution for each patient supporting improved precision, reproducibility, and clinical consistency.

Under the Joint Development and Commercialization Agreement, Brainlab and PNM will collaborate in the development of the CED treatment planning software. As part of the collaboration, Brainlab has been granted an equity interest in PNM, reflecting a shared commitment to the long-term development and adoption of this technology.

The jointly developed CED TPS aims to integrate automated planning and simulation tools to help surgical teams design and review delivery plans personalized for each patient. The technology can make CED more standardized, scalable, and accessible across community treatment centers for patients suffering from debilitating neurological disorders with unmet needs.

Initial development of the CED TPS will focus on supporting PNM’s lead investigational drug, PNM-201, for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of brain cancer with limited treatment options. The companies expect to expand the platform to enable delivery of additional drugs and gene therapies for a broad range of CNS disorders, including potential therapies for epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and ALS.

“This partnership brings together our complementary strengths: the Brainlab experience in building best-in-class software, including in the field of CED, and the Precision NeuroMed focus on enabling highly targeted therapies for the brain,” said Rainer Birkenbach, CEO of Brainlab SE. “Together we’re working to provide clinicians with planning tools that aim to improve planning confidence and precision in treating some of the most complex neurological diseases.”

“For decades, advanced therapies for brain diseases have been constrained by the challenge of delivering drugs with precision to the specific diseased regions of the brain,” said Dr. Sandeep Kunwar, CEO and Co-Founder of Precision NeuroMed. “By partnering with Brainlab, we are combining biologic innovation with AI-driven treatment planning to transform how therapies are delivered. Our goal is to establish a new standard for patient-specific, precise, and reproducible treatment, beginning with glioblastoma and expanding to unlock disease-modifying therapies across some of the most serious neurological conditions.”

About Brainlab

At Brainlab, we digitize medical workflows, from diagnosis to therapy, to offer clinicians and patients better treatment possibilities. Our innovative digital ecosystem forms the basis for modern healthcare technology in 4000 hospitals in 120 countries. At the forefront of health technology for over 35 years, Munich-based Brainlab employs around 2000 people with expertise across the entire healthcare value chain in 25 locations worldwide.

About Precision NeuroMed

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Precision NeuroMed (PNM) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation therapies to cure neurological diseases. Unlike traditional approaches that focus on managing symptoms, PNM is developing disease-modifying treatments enabled by advanced drug delivery platforms engineered specifically for the brain. Our mission is to combine best-in-class biological drugs with innovative delivery strategies to achieve meaningful, lasting improvements for patients suffering from devastating neurological conditions.

For more information, please visit precisionneuromed.com.