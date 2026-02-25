SlateUp Partners with Elkhart County Economic Development to Strengthen Manufacturing Workforce Pathways

ELKHART, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SlateUp, Indiana’s premier manufacturing talent marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership with the Economic Development Department of Elkhart County to accelerate hiring, retention, and career mobility across the region’s manufacturing sector.

The partnership brings SlateUp’s AI-powered career matching platform directly into one of Indiana’s most manufacturing-intensive regions, aligning employers, workforce organizations, and jobseekers around validated career pathways that lead to long-term employment rather than short-term placements.

“Elkhart County has always been a manufacturing engine, but growth today depends on how clearly we connect people to real careers,” said Robert Merritt, CEO of SlateUp. “Workforce development works best when it starts with employers, focuses on actual jobs, and makes career paths visible from day one. That’s the approach we’ve taken in Elkhart, and it’s already producing measurable results.”

A Platform Built for Regional Manufacturing Realities

Manufacturers in Elkhart County face the same pressures seen nationwide: open roles, rising skill requirements, and a workforce system that often prioritizes training volume over job outcomes. SlateUp addresses this gap by validating roles directly with employers, mapping real advancement pathways, and matching candidates based on readiness and long-term fit rather than résumés alone.

“Elkhart County’s manufacturing strength depends on how well we connect people to real, long-term careers,” said Chris Stager, President and CEO, Economic Development Corporation of Elkhart County. “SlateUp gives employers a way to clearly define what they need and gives workers visibility into where those jobs can take them. This partnership helps us move from filling openings to building a sustainable talent pipeline for the region.”

Through the partnership, the Elkhart County Economic Development Department will work alongside local manufacturers to expand access to SlateUp’s platform, helping companies surface qualified candidates faster while giving workers a clear picture of how manufacturing careers grow over time.

Early results from SlateUp’s existing customers in Elkhart County show improved hiring efficiency, stronger retention, and higher engagement from candidates who understand how a manufacturing job can grow into a prosperous career. Employers report spending less time sorting through unqualified applicants and more time onboarding workers who are prepared to succeed.

Merritt emphasized that the partnership reflects a broader shift in how workforce development must evolve.

“For too long, workforce systems have asked workers to guess which training programs might lead to opportunity,” Merritt said. “We believe the focus should be on employers clearly defining demand, career progression, and skill expectations, then letting technology connect people to those opportunities transparently. When employers lead and workers can see the path ahead, everyone wins.”

A Scalable Model for Indiana and Beyond

Elkhart County’s manufacturing density and collaborative economic development ecosystem make it an ideal proving ground for a new approach to workforce alignment. Local leaders see the partnership as a blueprint that can scale across Indiana and eventually serve as a national model.

By anchoring workforce efforts in real employer demand, measurable career outcomes, and AI-enabled matching, the SlateUp–Elkhart County partnership demonstrates how regions can modernize hiring without overhauling existing institutions.

“This is not about replacing workforce boards or education partners,” Merritt added. “It’s about giving them better infrastructure so effort translates into employment, mobility, and long-term economic resilience.”

About SlateUp

SlateUp is transforming how America’s frontline manufacturing workforce connects with opportunity. Built with a mission to help workers secure fulfilling, long-term careers, SlateUp uses AI-powered matching to connect motivated candidates with employers who offer clear career pathways, invest in training, and prioritize employee growth. By partnering with workforce boards, schools, and community organizations, SlateUp activates local talent, reframes perceptions of manufacturing, and delivers qualified, engaged candidates—not just job applications. Headquartered in Indiana and backed by the 1842 Fund and Alloy Partners, SlateUp is building the next-generation manufacturing workforce and helping employers become true career destinations. Learn more by visiting www.slateup.co.