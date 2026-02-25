Tranquility AI and Karpel Solutions Partner to Accelerate Digital Evidence Analysis for Prosecutors

LAUREL, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tranquility AI, a leading provider of investigative technology solutions for the criminal justice system, today announced that its AI-powered evidence analysis platform, TimePilot, now integrates with PROSECUTORbyKarpel (PbK). Karpel Solutions has spent more than 30 years serving the American judicial system, and PbK is the most widely used prosecutor case management software in the United States.

The integration enables prosecutors and staff to securely transfer digital evidence from PbK into TimePilot, where it is rapidly analyzed to surface key evidence, build timelines, and uncover critical connections across complex cases.

Prosecutors today face unprecedented volumes of digital evidence—from jail calls and body-worn camera footage to cell phone extractions and police reports—making manual review increasingly unsustainable with limited time and resources. The PbK–TimePilot integration addresses this challenge by directly connecting the case management system with advanced AI-powered analysis.

“Every case tells a story, but that story is often buried across thousands of files,” said Jim Penrose, Founder and CEO of Tranquility AI. “By connecting PbK and TimePilot, we are turning disparate digital evidence into clear insights so prosecutors can focus their time on building strong, defensible cases rather than sorting through the data manually.”

During a multi-jurisdiction pilot program, prosecutors used the PbK–TimePilot integration to securely analyze more than 1.4 million files. Participants reported significant time savings, particularly in jail call review, where work that previously took days or weeks was completed in minutes.

“TimePilot acts like a second set of eyes and ears on a case,” said McCord Larsen, Cassia County Prosecutor. “It helps you ask better questions of your evidence and quickly find information that would otherwise be buried.”

PbK streamlines workflows, cuts costs, and increases the capabilities and speed of prosecutors. The integration with TimePilot enhances the PbK ecosystem by adding a low-friction integration that delivers advanced AI timeline generation and analytic capabilities for Karpel Solutions customers.

“Prosecutors rely on PbK to manage some of the most complex and consequential cases in the justice system,” said LeeAnn Karpel, President of Karpel Solutions. “By integrating with TimePilot, among our other AI initiatives, we’re extending that value—bringing advanced AI-powered evidence analysis directly into daily workflows and helping offices operate more efficiently.”

For more information about the TimePilot and PROSECUTORbyKarpel integration, or to schedule a demonstration, visit tranquility.ai or contact info@tranquility.ai.

ABOUT KARPEL SOLUTIONS

For three decades Karpel Solutions has served the American judicial system by providing technology solutions to businesses, government departments and the legal industry. Founded in 1985, Karpel provides business solutions that mobilize technology to meet specific business goals and needs. In 2001 Karpel entered the criminal case management market by developing a system for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office. In 2001, Karpel entered the criminal case management market. Today, Karpel is the largest and most widely used provider of criminal case management software in the United States. More info at https://www.karpel.com.

ABOUT TRANQUILITY AI

Tranquility AI is a technology company dedicated to enhancing criminal justice investigations through innovative solutions that increase speed, accuracy, and actionability. Its flagship product, TimePilot™ analyzes a wide range of case data and provides actionable insights and smart-search tools, empowering investigators to quickly surface critical evidence. Tranquility AI’s CJIS-compliant solutions serve as force multipliers for justice, enabling more effective and efficient investigative processes.