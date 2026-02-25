KBRA Releases SFVegas 2026 Conference: Tuesday Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases a Tuesday recap of the SFVegas 2026 conference held on February 22-25.

Tuesday began with plenary sessions focused on the economic and geopolitical crosscurrents shaping 2026, setting a measured tone for the day. Attendees arrived to news of an overnight fire in the exhibit hall, an unexpected development that was swiftly contained and resolved before programming began. The fire forced the exhibit hall to close for the remainder of the conference and it serves as a fitting reminder of how quickly conditions can change—an apt parallel to many of the macro themes discussed throughout the morning.

The afternoon returned to a full slate of breakout panels covering the ABS, CLO, CMBS, RMBS, and private credit/funds markets, with participants diving into sector-specific fundamentals, structural themes, and regulatory developments.

