Hatch and Hydrostor Announce Strategic Execution Partnership and Equity Agreement to Deliver Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hatch, a global leader in engineering, project delivery, and professional services, and Hydrostor, a leading global long‑duration energy storage (LDES) developer and operator, have announced a new strategic project execution partnership and equity investment. Through this agreement, Hatch will lead the design and execution for the Willow Rock Energy Storage Center.

“Advancing a reliable and resilient energy system is more important than ever. Through our alignment with Hydrostor, we’re bringing forward what we view is the best-in-class long‑duration storage technology needed to reinforce global grid reliability for decades to come,” said Jim Sarvinis, global managing director, Energy, Hatch. “With a track record in complex, energy innovation projects, we’re driving momentum as committed stakeholders enabling a modern grid.”

"We’re pleased to announce this partnership with Hatch, which pairs Hydrostor’s leading long-duration energy storage technology with Hatch’s highly successful track record in delivering complex infrastructure projects,” said Tom Duckett, Hydrostor’s Chief Development Officer. “Willow Rock is going to be a key reliability asset in California as electricity demand grows, and we look forward to working towards groundbreaking this year.”

Beth Summers, Chief Financial Officer at Hydrostor, said “The equity agreement signals not only Hatch’s confidence in A-CAES technology, but also in Hydrostor as a business. Hatch joins an impressive list of leading equity investors in Hydrostor and we’re excited to work hand-in-hand with Hatch as we continue to grow our pipeline of projects globally.”

Willow Rock is a 500-MW Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) facility that is currently in late-stage development in California and which has received final permitting approvals from the California Energy Commission. It is designed to deliver 4,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy; it will be capable of delivering eight hours of clean, reliable energy on a full charge, providing vital long-duration storage for a modernized grid. As the largest A-CAES project in the world, Willow Rock showcases Hydrostor’s scalable technology.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering transformative energy solutions. Hydrostor’s proven A-CAES technology enables a strong technical foundation, while Hatch’s investment in Hydrostor, alongside its deep experience in project execution, regulatory insight, and delivery agility, will help meet the rising demand for bankable long-duration energy storage.

The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center is slated to be the largest A-CAES project in the world, marking a major step forward in building the long-duration storage required for a resilient power grid.

About Hatch

Hatch is a global engineering, project delivery, and professional services firm. Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With seven decades of business and technical experience in the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient, and innovative. We draw upon our 11,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com/About-Us

About Hydrostor

Hydrostor is a leading developer and operator of long duration energy storage systems, leveraging a proven, patented technology solution for delivering long duration energy storage to power grids around the world, using compressed air and water to store energy.

Founded in 2010 and with offices in Toronto, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; and Denver, USA; Hydrostor is backed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, CPP Investments, Canada Growth Fund, and other forward-thinking institutional investors, providing financial security to commit to top-tier energy projects. Hydrostor has an extensive pipeline of A-CAES projects in North America, Australia, and Europe, poised to meet their evolving grid and reliability needs.

To learn more, visit https://www.hydrostor.ca/ or follow us on LinkedIn.