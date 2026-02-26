Hoffmann Green strategic partner of the largest private construction project in the Nantes region

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the deployment of its 0% clinker cements throughout “The Batignolles” neighborhood redevelopment project, the largest private housing and commercial building project in the Nantes region, in partnership with real estate developer Ouest Réalisations, the project leader.

A 12-hectare industrial wasteland transformed into an eco-neighborhood

Located in a historic industrial district in eastern Nantes, « The Batignolles » neighborhood redevelopment project is one of the largest private housing and commercial building construction projects in the Pays de la Loire region.

This transformation of an industrial wasteland into a mixed-use, sustainable neighborhood will cover 12 hectares and include:

20,000 m² of new office space

10,000 m² of renovated industrial warehouses

30,000 m² of eco-designed housing

After several years of administrative procedures and the final approval of development and building permits, construction will begin in the second quarter of 2026. This large-scale regional project will make a lasting contribution to the ongoing redevelopment of this Nantes metropolitan area.

Deployment of Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cement throughout the whole project

Within the framework of a supply contract signed with Ouest Réalisations, the real estate developer leading the project, Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cement will be used in all of the project's structures.

The use of Hoffmann Green 0% clinker cement will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the buildings, in line with the project's environmental ambitions. It also guarantees a level of technical performance equivalent to traditional standards, without compromising on the quality of the structures.

This collaboration represents a significant potential volume estimated at around 50,000 m3 of Hoffmann 0% clinker concrete over the duration of the project, confirming Hoffmann Green's ability to support very large-scale real estate operations. It is part of the Company's current sustained momentum.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “ “The Batignolles” redevelopment project marks a milestone for Hoffmann Green. The use of our 0% clinker cement throughout the whole site illustrates the change of scale of our model and the confidence placed in us by major players in the real estate sector.”

Yannick Cougnaud Besse, Director of Ouest Réalisations, adds: “ “The Batignolles” redevelopment project is an ambitious transformation project that aims to create a new sustainable neighborhood from a historic industrial wasteland. The choice of Hoffmann cement was a natural one, aligning our environmental ambitions with concrete, operational solutions.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

