DECA Dental Group Deploys Pearl Following Pilot Study

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced that DECA Dental Group has chosen Pearl as its exclusive dental AI partner. DECA, known for empowering its clinicians to deliver quality, cutting-edge dental care to every patient, is rolling out Pearl to its supported clinics across nine states. DECA’s decision follows a successful pilot study that demonstrated measurable improvements in case acceptance by helping clinicians present findings more clearly through AI-visualized radiographs. Pearl generated a significant early return on investment in the study, unlocking meaningful potential revenue across the organization. By turning often subtle clinical findings into intuitive visuals, Pearl bridges the gap between diagnosis and delivered care, making treatment easier to explain and therefore easier for patients to understand and accept.

When DSOs evaluate AI today, the question is no longer whether it can benefit their clinicians, practices, and patients. The question today is, how well does AI fit into the reality of clinical practices at scale. Share

Through this deployment, DECA clinicians gain access to Pearl’s FDA-cleared radiologic AI directly within the systems they already use each day. Pearl is the only dental AI solution that writes AI findings directly into a practice management software, enabling real-time insights, clearer documentation, and enterprise-wide visibility without disrupting clinical workflows or requiring clinicians to switch platforms.

“As a clinician-led organization, our responsibility is to listen to our doctors' needs and ensure they have the best tools on the market to unlock confident, consistent diagnosis. We all know clinicians’ days are incredibly busy and so easing the barrier to technology adoption is essential. Pearl is embedded in DECA’s practice management system meaning it accompanies our clinicians throughout their days, in their existing workflows, and in their current platforms of choice,” said Dr. Matthew Doan, Vice President of Clinical Training and Development at DECA Dental Group. “Each of our clinicians cares deeply about clinical excellence and Pearl allows us to support their goals while preserving clinical autonomy, helping our teams deliver better outcomes for patients every day. We know having always-on AI insights at their fingertips is going to be a huge help as clinicians go about their days, and we’re excited to deploy Pearl organization-wide.”

Pearl ensures that clinical insights appear at the point of care, where they can be acted on immediately. With Pearl, AI findings become part of the clinical record, supporting clearer communication, stronger documentation, and more consistent standards of care across the organization. As clinicians go about their day, prepare for clients, and review charts, Pearl’s insights are constantly available, ingraining AI into modern workflows that benefit patient outcomes and clinical efficiency.

“When DSOs evaluate AI today, the question is no longer whether it can benefit their clinicians, practices, and patients. The question today is, how well does AI fit into the reality of clinical practices at scale,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “DECA’s decision to deploy Pearl reflects a thoughtful approach to adoption. By bringing AI insights directly into the clinical environment through the existing PMS, teams can make better decisions, maintain visibility across locations, and trust AI as a dependable part of everyday care rather than a separate tool clinicians have to add to their workflows.”

This partnership reflects a shared belief between Pearl and DECA Dental Group that AI elevates clinical confidence, protects providers, and ensures patients receive a consistent, high standard of care regardless of location. With Pearl, DECA is positioning its organization at the forefront of modern, technology-enabled dentistry, where AI supports clinicians quietly, reliably, and scalably.

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/getdemo.

About DECA Dental Group

DECA Dental Group is a leading clinician-founded, clinician-led dental services organization. With nearly 200 practices across nine states, DECA Dental Group provides a full range of dental services, known for its commitment to high-quality patient care and innovation. For more information, visit decadental.com.