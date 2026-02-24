KeyMe Locksmiths and Agero Team Up to Expand Vehicle Lockout Assistance Nationwide

HEBRON, Ky. & MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KeyMe Locksmiths, a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks, today announced a new partnership with Agero, the leader in digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, to expand access to professional vehicle lockout assistance for consumers across the U.S.

Through the collaboration, KeyMe Locksmiths will expand its vehicle support services, tapping Agero’s network of vetted service providers, giving stranded motorists another trusted pathway to get back on the road quickly. Consumers can book vehicle lockout service either through traditional phone-based dispatch or via a convenient online request form, reducing friction at moments when speed and simplicity matter most.

“When a driver is locked out of their car, what they want most is a fast, reliable solution they can trust,” said James Moorhead, CEO of KeyMe Locksmiths. “Teaming with Agero gives us immediate access to one of the nation’s largest and most trusted roadside assistance networks, allowing us to extend KeyMe’s reach and give customers another powerful pathway to get back on the road quickly, safely, and with confidence.”

Agero serves more than 150 million vehicles and manages 13 million events annually on behalf of leading automakers, insurers, and mobility providers. The addition of KeyMe Locksmiths strengthens Agero’s end-to-end assistance ecosystem, offering drivers a dependable solution backed by trusted brands in both roadside assistance and locksmithing. Approximately 9% of all roadside events that Agero services are lockouts.

“This partnership is about removing friction and reassuring motorists that help is there during some of the most stressful moments they can experience on the road,” added Jon Greene, VP Automotive Services at Agero. “By combining KeyMe’s leadership in locksmith services and key duplication with Agero’s nationwide network, we’re building a stronger, more dependable roadside ecosystem, one that helps vehicle owners get back on the road faster and with greater confidence.”

KeyMe Locksmiths’ partnership with Agero represents the company’s largest and most expansive roadside assistance collaboration to date, significantly increasing reach and volume across the category.

“This announcement underscores KeyMe’s broader mission to modernize locksmith services through technology, scale, and consumer choice - meeting customers where they are, whether in-store, online, or roadside,” added Moorhead.

KeyMe Locksmiths pairs its locksmithing services with a network of more than 7,500 self-service key duplication kiosks nationwide, giving customers reliable access to residential, commercial, and vehicle key services. The company is known for its commitment to quality and satisfaction, backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. As of December 2025, the company provides coverage in zip codes representing 78% of the U.S. population, excluding Puerto Rico.

To learn more, visit Key.Me.

About KeyMe

KeyMe Locksmiths is a leading provider of local locksmith services and key duplication kiosks across 50 states and the District of Columbia. Proud to serve over 5 million customers, KeyMe Locksmiths cuts over 10 million keys annually. With more than 7,500 self-service kiosks in major retailers, an e-commerce platform delivering over 10,000 keys weekly, and a nationwide locksmith network, KeyMe Locksmiths provides fast, reliable solutions for residential, commercial, and vehicle needs. KeyMe Locksmiths is committed to delivering exceptional service backed by a 100% money-back guarantee. KeyMe Locksmiths also operates one of the nation’s leading retail media networks, connecting consumers to other brands seeking to advertise in-store and delivering over 2B monthly impressions. For more information, visit Key.Me.

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; configurable, white-label roadside assistance; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 13 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.