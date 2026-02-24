-

Orion Expands Collaboration with Anthropic Following New Financial Services Plug-in Announcement

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion announced today it is expanding its ongoing collaboration with Anthropic following Anthropic’s introduction of new financial services plug-ins for the wealth management industry.

Orion has been working with Anthropic’s platform as part of its broader AI strategy, and the companies are collaborating on how these newly announced capabilities will be incorporated into future Orion innovation to deliver even more value to advisors.

Orion’s approach is advisor-first: AI that’s ready-made for advisors, enhances an advisor’s expertise, and helps strengthen client relationships through more personalized insights—while keeping governance, security, and trust at the center. Orion has built a secure, holistic, enterprise-grade data environment and is developing agents designed specifically for the realities of an advisor’s practice—helping advisors move faster, communicate more clearly, and focus more time on clients.

“Orion’s AI strategy is already built on a strong collaboration with AI platforms, including Anthropic,” said Reed Colley, President of Orion Advisor Technology. “Orion is applying AI in a way that’s practical, secure, and designed for the realities of an advisor’s day. We’re excited by today’s announcement and look forward to working with these new plug-in capabilities as well as other enhancements as they become available. We are committed to AI innovation that transforms how our advisors work every day —bringing more workflow-native intelligence into the Orion ecosystem to help advisors deliver a truly differentiated client experience.”

With its industry-leading AI efforts, Orion continues its relentless commitment to developing its leading-edge technology and wealth gateway for financial advisors to deliver innovative and time-saving solutions for their clients.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $5.8 trillion in assets under administration and $133 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of December 31, 2025), supporting over 8 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms1 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

1 Source: 2026 Orion Wealthtech Survey.

0622-U-26055

Contacts

Natalie O'Dell
natalie@streetcredpr.com
orion@streetcredpr.com

Industry:

Orion

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Natalie O'Dell
natalie@streetcredpr.com
orion@streetcredpr.com

Social Media Profiles
Orion on Facebook
Orion on Instagram
Orion on LinkedIn
Orion on X
More News From Orion

Orion Adds DPL Technology to Orion Connect, Embedding Insurance Solutions in Its Flagship Offering for Advisors

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion and DPL Financial Partners today announced an expanded integration that gives advisors seamless access to advanced annuity and insurance solutions within the Orion platform. The integration launches with three of DPL’s powerful annuity comparison and analysis tools embedded directly into Orion Connect. “Commission-free annuities are becoming an essential part of modern, fiduciary financial planning — but advisors need technology to access and implement them w...

Edelman Financial Engines Selects Orion as its Wealthtech Partner to Personalize Advice at Scale

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion today announced its collaboration with Edelman Financial Engines (EFE) to provide advisor technology and investment management solutions in support of EFE’s planning teams. EFE, one of the nation’s largest independent wealth planning and workplace investment advisory firms, is leveraging Orion’s connected ecosystem to streamline operations, strengthen collaboration, and help planners spend more time where it matters most: with clients. “This collaboration giv...

Orion Introduces Enhanced Integration with Schwab Advisor Center® at IMPACT® 2025 with Automated Beneficiary Updates

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With IMPACT® kicking off today in Denver, Orion announced a significant enhancement to its integration with Schwab Advisor Services. Beneficiary information will now flow automatically from the account profile on Schwab Advisor Center into Orion, providing advisors with accurate, once-daily updates and eliminating the need for manual data entry. “This enhancement with Schwab isn’t just about data – it’s about removing friction,” said Reed Colley, President of Orion...
Back to Newsroom