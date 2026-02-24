Orion Expands Collaboration with Anthropic Following New Financial Services Plug-in Announcement

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion announced today it is expanding its ongoing collaboration with Anthropic following Anthropic’s introduction of new financial services plug-ins for the wealth management industry.

Orion has been working with Anthropic’s platform as part of its broader AI strategy, and the companies are collaborating on how these newly announced capabilities will be incorporated into future Orion innovation to deliver even more value to advisors.

Orion’s approach is advisor-first: AI that’s ready-made for advisors, enhances an advisor’s expertise, and helps strengthen client relationships through more personalized insights—while keeping governance, security, and trust at the center. Orion has built a secure, holistic, enterprise-grade data environment and is developing agents designed specifically for the realities of an advisor’s practice—helping advisors move faster, communicate more clearly, and focus more time on clients.

“Orion’s AI strategy is already built on a strong collaboration with AI platforms, including Anthropic,” said Reed Colley, President of Orion Advisor Technology. “Orion is applying AI in a way that’s practical, secure, and designed for the realities of an advisor’s day. We’re excited by today’s announcement and look forward to working with these new plug-in capabilities as well as other enhancements as they become available. We are committed to AI innovation that transforms how our advisors work every day —bringing more workflow-native intelligence into the Orion ecosystem to help advisors deliver a truly differentiated client experience.”

With its industry-leading AI efforts, Orion continues its relentless commitment to developing its leading-edge technology and wealth gateway for financial advisors to deliver innovative and time-saving solutions for their clients.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $5.8 trillion in assets under administration and $133 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of December 31, 2025), supporting over 8 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms1 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

