U.S. Soccer Extends Agreement with Veritone to Monetize Archive Footage Using AI-Powered Content Licensing

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced a renewal of its agreement with U.S. Soccer to license all audiovisual content for the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams, Youth National Teams, and Extended National Teams. This multi-year engagement confirms Veritone as a content licensing provider for U.S. Soccer, enabling the organization to tap into Veritone’s licensing expertise to transform its content into new revenue streams.

Under the agreement, Veritone will continue to provide cutting-edge AI technology to enable content archiving, searchability, and licensing, to meet the needs of media, brands, and content creators looking to integrate U.S. Soccer moments into their creative work. By utilizing Veritone’s solutions to streamline the discovery, archiving, and licensing of digital assets, global sports properties, like U.S. Soccer, can tap into a new revenue source.

The renewal affirms Veritone’s important role in U.S. Soccer’s content strategy, enabling the organization to make valuable content spanning full matches, player interviews, pre-clipped highlights, and multiple camera angles globally accessible to sports networks, ad agencies, producers, and film studios.

“This renewal represents an exciting continuation of our collaboration with U.S. Soccer, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that amplify the value of their content while helping drive incremental revenue through licensing opportunities,” said Craig Caruso, Vice President of Sports Media and Commercial Partnerships at Veritone. “We’re proud to support U.S. Soccer’s growth as they inspire fans and partners both on and off the field.”

The agreement allows U.S. Soccer to maintain control of its intellectual property while also leveraging Veritone’s digital asset management solution, Veritone Digital Media Hub (DMH), to support advanced metadata tagging, search functionality, and turnkey e-commerce capabilities. As part of its comprehensive approach, Veritone supports U.S. Soccer’s content monetization across social media platforms by identifying unauthorized uses and unlocking new revenue streams.

About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer) serves as the official governing body for the sport of soccer in the United States. U.S. Soccer is committed to making soccer the preeminent sport in the country by increasing grassroots participation, developing world-class players and coaches, elevating the fan experience, and excelling in international competition. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds human-centered enterprise AI solutions. Serving customers in the media, entertainment, public sector and talent acquisition industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

