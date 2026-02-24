Render Networks and mPower Innovations Partner to Deliver a Seamless Construction-to-Operations System of Record for Critical Infrastructure

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks, a leader in critical infrastructure intelligence software, today announced a strategic partnership with mPower Innovations, a premier provider of GIS-driven operational systems for broadband and power. The partnership marks Render’s continued expansion into electric utilities and addresses one of the most persistent challenges in large-scale infrastructure delivery: the loss of execution truth during the transition from construction to operations.

Together, Render and mPower are establishing a shared construction-to-operations data foundation that ensures validated construction data flows cleanly into the operational systems utilities and network operators rely on every day. Render serves as the execution system of truth, preserving an auditable thread from design through construction and closeout, while mPower ensures that verified construction outcomes become operational reality. By preserving data accuracy and integrity, the partnership enables highly efficient operations, faster time to expansion, and stronger capital discipline across infrastructure lifecycles.

With the advent of the investment super-cycle in AI data center infrastructure, fiber backhaul, and electric grid modernization, the integrity of construction data has become a direct determinant of operational efficiency, expansion timelines, and capital returns.

Yet today, that data is routinely lost or degraded during traditional handover processes, creating operational blind spots, unnecessary rework, and capital reinvestment during expansions, upgrades, and outages. This partnership facilitates a modern, seamless transition to a trusted, geospatial system of record, enabling infrastructure to scale, perform, and remain reliable over time.

“Critical infrastructure has long struggled with the transition from construction to operations,” said Stephen Rose, CEO of Render Networks. “As Render expands into electric infrastructure, our focus remains the same: ensure that the operational truth created in the field carries forward with integrity. When construction data flows directly into operational systems, operators gain confidence, speed, and control across the full lifecycle of their assets.”

“From an operator’s or construction player’s perspective, accuracy is everything,” said Jason Brown, CEO of mPower Innovations. “When construction data arrives clean, complete, and verified, operators can understand what’s serviceable, plan growth responsibly, and make smarter long-term capital decisions. Our partnership with Render establishes that foundation from day one.”

For electric utilities, this partnership supports grid modernization and resilience initiatives, including renewable generation interconnection, EV-driven load growth, and climate-hardening efforts. For data center and AI infrastructure owners, it reinforces construction accuracy as a prerequisite for scalable power and connectivity planning. For fiber broadband providers, particularly those managing government-funded deployments like BEAD, it ensures continuity across construction and operations, enabling more efficient transitions from build completion to subscriber readiness while meeting stringent reporting and accountability requirements.

"We're seeing unprecedented demand for accurate, real-time asset visibility," said Greg Calcari, Founder and Co-Owner of mPower Innovations. "mPower has always focused on helping operators manage complex infrastructure through strong GIS and operational systems; that focus was the driving motivation to expand our portfolio beyond electric to also support advanced fiber management with FiberPro. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the data created during construction supports efficient operations, serviceability, and future network expansion in all mPower solutions over the long term."

As fiber, electric, and AI infrastructure become increasingly interconnected, Render and mPower are delivering a data-driven foundation built for long-term stewardship of the world’s most essential infrastructure. With capital efficiency now paramount and margins tightening across the sector, the ability to transition seamlessly from construction to revenue-generating operations with a verified, audit-grade system of record is no longer a competitive advantage; it's a survival requirement.

Render Networks is the system of record for verified infrastructure truth, enabling predictable, capital-efficient deployment of fiber, wireless, power, and water infrastructure. Built field-first, Render transforms design data into a live, executable scope of work — capturing verified field progress in real time, reconciling work against payment and closeout criteria, and producing audit-grade as-built records that protect margin and working capital at scale. The result is faster time to revenue, stronger margins, and the kind of operational certainty that infrastructure operators, owners, and capital partners can stake decisions on.

mPower Innovations is a trusted provider of GIS-driven operations and asset management solutions for electric utilities and fiber broadband providers. mPower's platform supports outage management, network mapping, design workflows, and ongoing asset administration, helping customers maintain reliable and resilient infrastructure.

