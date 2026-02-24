Bruker Expands Collaboration with Noetik to Advance Tissue Foundational Models for Translational and Therapeutic Applications

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruker Spatial Biology, a division of Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that it will expand its collaboration with Noetik Inc., following their prior study of more than 3500 patient samples with the CosMx® Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI). CosMx SMI powers Noetik's pre-training and scaling of bio-foundation models to perform complex genome-wide simulations of human cellular- and tissue-level biology to enable diverse therapeutics applications.

“Noetik’s multiple spatial AI models, including the Oncology Counterfactual Therapeutics Oracle virtual cell, which can simulate patient biology and inform drug discovery, represent transformative breakthroughs for tackling human disease,” said Dr. Mark R. Munch, President of the Bruker NANO Group. To develop self-supervised AI, Noetik leverages the CosMx SMI platform to generate the largest and most biologically complete single-cell and subcellular spatial transcriptomic and multiomic datasets in oncology.

Noetik is now further imaging thousands of additional patients with the CosMx whole transcriptome assay to train their world models that learn from human tissue data.

“Spatial context is necessary for training foundation models that truly learn human biology. We have demonstrated that our models exhibit clear scaling laws; as we ingest more high-resolution CosMx data, we see a predictable and powerful increase in the models' ability to represent complex biology. We are excited to partner with Bruker to scale toward one billion spatially resolved human cells, spanning the breadth of oncology and beyond,” said Ron Alfa, MD, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Noetik.

This collaboration builds on Bruker’s best-in-class spatial biology portfolio, including CosMx SMI, AtoMx® SIP, CellScape™ XR, GeoMx® DSP and PaintScape™ platform, which together support high fidelity data generation for discovery and translational research.

Join Bruker at AGBT 2026

Bruker will share more details on recent advancements to CosMx SMI, alongside innovations across the entire Bruker Spatial Biology portfolio, at the AGBT hospitality suite in Dade Lounge throughout the week and in their Silver Sponsor Workshop on Wednesday, February 25.

For more information, please visit www.brukerspatialbiology.com.

