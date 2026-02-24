Intuit and Anthropic partner to bring trusted financial intelligence and custom AI agents to consumers and businesses.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite, and Anthropic, the AI safety company behind Claude, one of the world's leading AI models, today announced a multi-year, game-changing partnership to bring custom AI agents to mid-market businesses on the Intuit platform and highly personalized experiences for consumers and businesses, whether on Intuit’s platform or in Anthropic’s environments. Powered by Intuit’s decades of deep domain expertise and proprietary data models, businesses will be able to build and customize secure, accurate AI agents to support compliant workflows using Anthropic’s Claude Agent SDK on the Intuit platform, regardless of technical expertise. Additionally, Intuit's trusted tax, finance, accounting and marketing expertise and tools will be surfaced directly inside Anthropic products including Cowork, Claude for Enterprise, and Claude.ai.

Introducing customized, industry-specific AI agents to fuel mid-market business success

By integrating Anthropic’s Claude Agent SDK directly into the Intuit platform, the companies are unlocking a first-of-its-kind capability for the mid-market. Businesses in any sector will be able to build and deploy secure AI agents engineered for compliant workflows and their unique operational DNA. Going far beyond simple automation tools, these are specialized agents customized with industry-specific skills.

For example, a regional restaurant group with 15 locations will be able to simply prompt Intuit Intelligence to orchestrate and deploy Claude within Intuit Enterprise Suite. The custom agent will be able to combine third party data from their sales and inventory apps with their Intuit data such as expenses like food costs, payroll and workforce hours across every location to automatically highlight margin variances and identify underperforming locations, providing a customized way to get work done and make decisions to run and grow their businesses in less time. Or, a regional construction subcontractor managing $50M in annual project volume will be able to create and deploy an agent that connects project timelines, lien waivers, customer communications and subcontractor payments to their cash flow forecast, automatically flagging billing gaps, ensuring compliance deadlines are met, and helping businesses make informed, faster decisions that are right for them.

Intuit's financial intelligence, embedded in the Anthropic ecosystem

Intuit’s world-class financial intelligence will be surfaced directly inside Anthropic products through MCP integrations with TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. Intuit's platform provides a system of intelligence that is designed to transcend individual applications, orchestrating financial data across disparate systems and apps. Intuit's platform will allow Claude users to access Intuit's money, tax, and accounting experiences within Cowork, Claude for Enterprise, and Claude.ai.

For example, a solopreneur will be able to connect a spreadsheet of their transactions to Claude and, using Intuit's integrated invoicing and payments tools, instantly generate a professional, pay-enabled invoice to get paid faster and have a clear path to more Intuit services as their business grows. A consumer will be able to connect their data to Claude, use Intuit's tax tools to estimate their refund, seamlessly schedule time with a trusted, AI-powered local TurboTax expert to file with confidence, get their guaranteed maximum refund and get help paying down high interest debt.

“This is a groundbreaking partnership. With Anthropic, we're bringing the power of Intuit's platform to unlock unrivaled benefits that are customized to the specific needs of every consumer and business, wherever they choose to get work done,” said Alex Balazs, chief technology officer of Intuit. “By combining Intuit’s proprietary data and domain-specific services with AI models built to support security, accuracy, and compliance and Claude’s powerful capabilities, we’re delivering something customers haven’t had before: custom AI agents that truly understand their finances, their workflows, and their industry, and can take action on their behalf. The result is trusted, actionable financial tools that give everyone the opportunity to prosper.”

“Millions of consumers and businesses trust Intuit with their most important financial decisions. The combination of Intuit's platform with Claude will enable Intuit customers to build and use AI agents that understand their specific industry, workflows, and compliance requirements. Claude Code also enables Intuit’s engineering organization to ship faster and deliver better experiences to the people who depend on them,” said Paul Smith, chief commercial officer at Anthropic.

These experiences will begin rolling out to Intuit customers and Anthropic users in spring 2026.

Intuit is also deploying Claude Code across its engineering organization, helping employees further improve their productivity.

Built on Intuit's security, compliance, and data infrastructure

All agents and experiences built through this partnership operate securely with Intuit's platform, drawing on customers' own data and Intuit's years of investment in AI innovation, security, and compliance. Intuit's products are built with a strong commitment to data privacy and responsible AI governance. With customers' permission, Intuit applies user data to power high-quality experiences within Anthropic's environment, backed by industry-leading technical and organizational safeguards.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Anthropic is an AI safety company working to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic's Claude is one of the most capable AI models available, used by millions of individuals and thousands of businesses worldwide. For more information, visit anthropic.com.

Intuit Intelligence is beginning to roll out in beta for Intuit Enterprise Suite.

