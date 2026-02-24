Cambridge Savings Bank Expands Credit Facility for Crave Better Foods, Increasing its Lending Commitment by over 90% to Support Continued Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB) today announced it has expanded and extended its revolving credit facility for Crave Better Foods, LLC, increasing available borrowing capacity by over 90% as the company enters its next phase of profitable growth. The expanded facility follows the successful maturation of the prior credit line in January 2026 and reflects CSB’s continued confidence in Crave Better Foods’ long-term strategy.

“Cambridge Savings Bank has been a trusted financial partner to Crave Better Foods for several years, and this expansion reflects a shared belief in our growth trajectory,” said David Clarke, CEO of Crave Better Foods. “As we continue to scale our brands, strengthen our operations, and meet growing consumer demand, having a flexible, relationship-driven banking partner is critical. This increased capacity allows us to manage working capital more effectively while staying focused on disciplined, profitable growth.”

Crave Better Foods, the innovative food company behind well-known frozen treats and consumer brands, including The Original Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwich, and Jonesbar organic energy bars, continues to expand its distribution footprint and deepen relationships with retail and wholesale partners nationwide. The expanded facility provided by CSB’s Asset-Based Lending team supports the company’s evolving operational needs, including inventory planning and seasonal business dynamics.

“This expanded facility underscores our confidence in Crave Better Foods’ leadership team, brand strength, and execution,” said John Bobbin, First Vice President and Senior Asset-Based Lending Officer at Cambridge Savings Bank. “At CSB, we take a long-term, relationship-driven approach to banking. We’re proud to grow alongside Crave and provide flexible capital solutions that support sustainable, profitable success.”

CSB’s Asset-Based Lending group works with companies across industries to deliver customized financing solutions designed to support growth, manage complexity, and adapt to changing business conditions. To learn more about Asset-Based Lending at Cambridge Savings Bank, please contact John Bobbin, First Vice President, Senior Asset-Based Lending Officer at jbobbin@cambridgesavings.com or 617-780-6057.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with $7 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. In March 2023, Kroll Bond Rating Agency affirmed CSB’s investment-grade rating, reinforcing the bank’s position as a reliable business lender. To learn more about how CSB can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS # 543370.

About Crave Better Foods, LLC

Founded by packaged goods industry veteran David Clarke, in collaboration with Cannon Capital, Crave Better Foods is on a mission to find and revitalize authentic, well-loved brands. Crave Better Foods’ products are made with integrity and premium ingredients to deliver authentic experiences and great taste that today’s consumers demand.