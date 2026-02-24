Simon-Kucher Selects Navan to Modernize Global Travel Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced it has been selected by Simon-Kucher, the world’s leading commercial growth and pricing consultancy, as its global travel partner. Simon-Kucher teams will now have access to Navan’s AI-powered travel management platform across more than a dozen markets, including in the North American, European, and APAC regions.

“Our work is increasingly global, and travel remains essential to how we collaborate with clients and with one another,” said Thomas Wohlan, Director of Travel Management at Simon-Kucher. “To support that at scale, we needed a modern travel platform that brings consistency across countries and simplifies the experience for our teams. Navan enables us to operate more efficiently on a single global platform, with the level of intelligence and support expected of a firm like ours.”

Through the partnership, Simon-Kucher will benefit from:

A modern booking experience: Leveraging Navan’s AI-assisted booking to reduce the average time to book a trip to under seven minutes and aiming to increase platform adoption to more than 95%.

Leveraging Navan’s AI-assisted booking to reduce the average time to book a trip to under seven minutes and aiming to increase platform adoption to more than 95%. Optimized travel spend: Improving access to competitive travel inventory and fare options through Navan’s dynamic policy controls and unrivalled airline content.

Improving access to competitive travel inventory and fare options through Navan’s dynamic policy controls and unrivalled airline content. Emissions visibility and lower-impact travel choices: Providing consolidated reporting of travel-related emissions and offering lower-emission options, such as rail.

Providing consolidated reporting of travel-related emissions and offering lower-emission options, such as rail. Employee-level sustainability insights: Enabling dashboards for employees to view their travel footprint, while giving the firm deeper visibility into regional patterns.

“For a global consultancy like Simon-Kucher, travel is the engine of the business, but the old way of managing it just slows people down,” said Michael Riegel, Chief Customer Officer at Navan. “Teams today expect their work tools to be as smart and intuitive as the apps they use in their personal lives. By moving to Navan, Simon-Kucher is gaining an AI-powered platform that makes travel easy for its teams.”

The agreement with Simon-Kucher reinforces Navan’s growth in the enterprise segment, joining new customers Yahoo, Axel Springer, and Frasers Group.

About Simon-Kucher

Simon-Kucher is a global consultancy with more than 2,000 employees in 30+ countries. Its sole focus is on unlocking better growth that drives measurable revenue and profit for its clients. They achieve this by optimizing every lever of their commercial strategy – product, price, innovation, marketing, and sales – based on deep insights into what customers want and value. With over 40 years of experience in monetization topics of all kinds, it is regarded as the world’s leading pricing and growth specialist.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

