LoanPro Partners with NXTMOVES to Deliver Scalable, End-to-End Credit Card Program Management

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoanPro, the leading modern credit platform powering advanced lending and servicing, and NXTMOVES, a credit card program management platform with issuing capabilities and embedded transaction-level controls, today announced a strategic partnership integrating credit servicing, issuing infrastructure, and program management to power compliant, scalable credit card programs.

LoanPro’s modern credit platform will act as the credit ledger, source of truth, and operational hub for servicing, payments, and collections, giving NXTMOVES’s customers a robust solution for managing their accounts and programs. Share

As American consumers continue to expand their use of credit cards, many fintechs and community banks see credit card programs as a way to deepen their relationships with consumers and provide much-needed liquidity. Amid a fragmented ecosystem of legacy providers, siloed vendors, and constantly evolving regulatory requirements, launching a credit card program has become increasingly complex, with timelines extending and costs escalating beyond their original scope.

While both companies have independently helped clients launch and manage their credit programs, the partnership aligns their capabilities within a unified operating model. LoanPro will provide its modern credit platform as the system of record and servicing engine for programs enabled by NXTMOVES, delivering centralized credit ledger management, data access, and account servicing. NXTMOVES complements this foundation with ROOK, its full-stack program management platform, which provides issuing infrastructure, sub-processing, and real-time transaction oversight. As an official referral partner, NXTMOVES also provides LoanPro clients direct access to ROOK’s program management and transaction control capabilities.

NXTMOVES' position as one of the few program managers offering integrated credit-facility capabilities further strengthens the partnership’s strategic alignment. By managing both platform infrastructure and credit funding, NXTMOVES enables faster launches while giving clients greater control over program economics. LoanPro complements this capability by supporting capital deployment, loan servicing, and debt tranche structuring, providing the operational and financial foundation for program growth.

As NXTMOVES connects its fintech clients to community bank partners, it also supports LoanPro’s role in enabling financial institutions to become BIN sponsors, broadening those banks’ scope and enriching the credit ecosystem with a wider range of trusted providers.

Rhett Roberts, Co-founder and CEO of LoanPro, highlighted the strategic impact of the partnership by stating, “LoanPro and NXTMOVES are aligned not only on the product and experience we’ll offer to card providers, but also in our vision for the future of finance. Looking at how they’ve reenvisioned program management, it’s easy to recognize NXTMOVES as innovators in the space. Just like LoanPro, they’re bridging the gap between where credit could be and where it stands today.”

NXTMOVES co-founder Steve Nigri also highlighted the shared origins and vision driving the two partnerships. “NXTMOVES was built from firsthand experience working with legacy cores and platforms that slowed go-to-market and constrained innovation. We rebuilt the model from the ground up — prioritizing transparency, 1:1 underwriting, compliance, and scalability. LoanPro shares that same perspective and commitment to modernizing credit operations, enabling providers to launch better products and deliver a stronger consumer experience.”

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending and credit platform enabling lenders to innovate quicker, driving account growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ lenders use LoanPro to holistically upgrade their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro’s mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments, collections, all built on the foundation of a modern lending core. Learn more at loanpro.io.

About NXTMOVES

NXTMOVES is a financial services company that strengthens banks and businesses with a modern two-sided platform, empowering banks to distribute and businesses to access issuing, acquiring, and lending solutions—faster and with less risk. Founded by Steven Nigri and Walter Hoffmann, NXTMOVES is committed to rebuilding trust between banks and fintechs by transforming opaque Banking-as-a-Service models into transparent, compliant infrastructure for growth. Learn more at NXTMOVES.io.