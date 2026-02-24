Soracom Partners With Bridgepointe to Bring Enterprises More Complete IoT Connectivity Solution

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom Inc., a global provider of advanced IoT connectivity solutions with full MVNO capability, today announced a new partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, one of the nation’s leading tech advisory firms helping mid-market and enterprise clients drive technology transformation. Soracom brings Bridgepointe secure, cloud-native cellular connectivity purpose-built on AWS for IoT.

The supplier portfolio is powered by a multi-IMSI (Multiple International Mobile Subscriber Identity) design and blended network coverage that automatically selects the strongest available carrier across more than 509 networks spanning 213 countries and regions. Soracom delivers always-on reliability and flexibility for IoT devices operating anywhere. Its versatile architecture allows customers to create private networks or VPNs in minutes, route data intelligently, and remotely access devices without public static IPs or complex infrastructure. Soracom delivers security through visibility and control in real-time, giving users the power to isolate, encrypt, and manage traffic dynamically.

Richard Halliday, Head of Sales, Partnerships and Technical Services, Americas Region at Soracom, emphasized that the collaboration reflects Soracom’s continued focus on enabling partner success. “By teaming with Bridgepointe, we’re helping partners bring customers a more complete solution. This means that customers can think about their business’ goals and outcomes, rather than worrying about their connectivity.”

Pairing Bridgepointe’s trusted advisory model and deep expertise in guiding technology strategy with Soracom’s global, cloud-native IoT connectivity platform offers customers a streamlined path to designing, deploying, and scaling connected solutions without the traditional barriers of cost, complexity, or long deployment cycles. This enables organizations to make faster, more confident decisions, deploy secure cellular connectivity in minutes, and optimize performance and costs as they scale, accelerating time to market while reducing operational risk across their entire IoT footprint.

“At Bridgepointe, we’re always looking for technologies that reduce friction for our clients,” said Brian Leonard, VP of Marketing and Alliances at Bridgepointe Technologies. “Soracom gives our Strategists the ability to help customers launch secure, scalable cellular connectivity in minutes rather than months, and to manage that connectivity on their terms.”

This partnership expands Soracom’s partner ecosystem in North America and reinforces its focus on helping customers and partners move faster with secure, reliable cellular connectivity designed for real-world IoT deployments.

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is the nation’s leading tech advisory firm, helping mid-market and enterprise clients drive business outcomes through technology transformation. The firm offers a proven approach to streamline technology decisions, optimize investments, and implement solutions through an ecosystem of world-class suppliers and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.

About Soracom

From connectivity and cloud capability to AI and beyond, Soracom gives companies around the world the advanced technology they need to bring new connected experiences to life. Soracom’s global, cloud-native cellular carrier network combines highly resilient cellular connectivity with multi-IMSI, blended-network coverage, advanced cloud integrations, network security features, and emerging AI capabilities that help customers accelerate deployment, succeed at scale, and make things happen. For more information, visit www.soracom.io.