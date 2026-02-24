Traxys Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment in Phoenix Tailings to Strengthen US Rare Earth Supply Chain

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traxys North America LLC (“Traxys”) has announced a strategic partnership with Phoenix Tailings, Inc. (“Phoenix”) bringing together Traxys’ leadership in critical metals trading with Phoenix’s breakthrough rare earth production technology and capacity.

Traxys will partner with Phoenix on global feedstock sourcing and downstream metal sales, expanding supply from allied markets and strengthening commercial distribution of critical rare earth metals including Samarium (Sm), Yttrium (Y), Dysprosium (Dy), Terbium (Tb), and other strategic rare earth elements. These materials are critical for national defense and support core economic sectors such as energy, automotive, artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced medical technology.

In addition to the partnership, Traxys has invested in Phoenix’s recently announced financing round. The investment will expand domestic rare earth production capacity, including scale-up into Samarium (Sm), Yttrium (Y), and other rare earth elements essential to high performance magnets, aerospace systems, and advanced technology applications, reinforcing secure supply for the United States and its allies.

Alan Docter, Chairman of Traxys, said:

“We are impressed by Phoenix Tailings’ business proposition, experienced and proven leadership, clear strategic vision, and financial backing. There is a clear imperative to enhance the U.S. production capability for critical metals, and we believe Phoenix is the company that can make this happen. We are prepared to provide our merchant and marketing capabilities to support Phoenix’s business plan, and we will put our entire supply chain expertise at the service of Phoenix.”

Nicholas Myers, Co-Founder and CEO of Phoenix Tailings, said:

“Traxys operates at the center of global critical mineral markets. Their ability to secure feedstock, structure complex cross-border transactions, and deliver reliable offtake strengthens our commercial foundation at scale. This partnership integrates world-class market access with our domestic production platform, ensuring U.S.-refined rare earth metals reach the largest industrial customers with certainty and discipline.”

About Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings is a U.S.-based rare earth metals production company that aims to create a stable, circular rare earths supply chain from tailings to metal. The company currently operates domestic refining facilities in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and ships final metal products globally. The company has developed innovative technology that enables the economic and safe processing of rare earth elements into final metals and metal alloys. The company has support from world-class investors, partners, and agencies including IQT, Envisioning Partners, Builders Vision, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Techstars, and Presidio, the venture arm of Sumitomo Corporation, Traxys and several other key investors.

To learn more about Phoenix Tailings, go to www.phoenixtailings.com.

About Traxys

Traxys is a physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors. Its logistics, marketing, distribution, supply chain management, and trading activities are conducted by over 450 employees in over 20 offices worldwide, and its annual turnover is in excess of USD 10 billion. Traxys is engaged in sourcing, trading, marketing, and distributing non-ferrous metals, ferro-alloys, minerals, industrial raw materials, and energy. The Group serves a broad base of industrial customers and offers a full range of commercial and financial services. Traxys is committed to the highest internationally recognized principles for responsible business conduct, and to ensuring that its operations are equitable, sustainable, and transparent.

Traxys premises its practices on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that enable Traxys to set a leading example for the responsible sourcing and trading of metals and minerals.

To learn more about Traxys, go to: www.traxys.com.