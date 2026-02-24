ATX and Harmonic Unite to Simplify HFC Network Management and Accelerate DOCSIS 4.0 Adoption

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operators looking to streamline operations and modernize their HFC networks now have a powerful new advantage. ATX Networks and Harmonic have teamed up to deliver a seamless integration between ATX’s GigaXtend™ GMC Series 1.8GHz Amplifiers and Harmonic’s cOS™ Virtualized Broadband Platform, enabling operators to unify network management, reduce operational complexity and accelerate their path toward DOCSIS 4.0 — all within a single, intuitive environment.

A Unified View of HFC Performance

As operators scale capacity and introduce higher bandwidth tiers, maintaining consistent visibility across diverse systems becomes increasingly time consuming, costly and complex. ATX and Harmonic’s integration eliminates that fragmentation.

GigaXtend Amplifiers now communicate natively with Harmonic’s cOS platform through embedded transponders, enabling operators to:

Remotely view, configure and monitor amplifiers

Quickly pinpoint impairments through integrated spectrum capture and ingress/noise analysis

Minimize truck rolls with accurate, real‑time diagnostics

This unified approach allows technicians to focus on resolution instead of hunting for root causes, improving operational efficiency and reducing Mean Time to Repair.

Cloud‑Based Access for Faster Troubleshooting

Technicians can now access ATX GigaXtend Amplifier settings directly through Harmonic’s Sonar cloud tool, speeding up troubleshooting and consolidating toolsets for operators using Harmonic’s vCMTS and cOS architecture. Simplified workflows mean reduced training time, fewer operational silos and more efficient field organization.

“As customers push for more agility and simplicity, integrating ATX’s GigaXtend Amplifiers into cOS was a natural fit,” said Mike Whitley, Vice President of Product Line Management at ATX. “This collaboration delivers immediate value while laying the groundwork for long‑term innovation.”

“Integrating smart amplifier monitoring and management into the cOS platform advances Harmonic’s strategy of leveraging edge compute as the foundation for next-generation broadband networks to bring intelligence, automation and performance closer to the subscriber,” said Andrii Vladyka, Vice President of Technologies and Growth at Harmonic. “Our collaboration with ATX reinforces Harmonic’s vision of an open, flexible edge that accelerates service innovation, improves network efficiency and enables operators to evolve toward more dynamic, data-driven broadband architectures.”

An Open, Scalable Framework for the Future

This partnership also represents a broader ecosystem vision. ATX and Harmonic’s joint roadmap expands support for more amplifier vendors, enabling MSOs to advance their HFC networks with true vendor‑agnostic flexibility.

The approach delivers:

Vendor neutral evolution pathways

A scalable monitoring and management layer aligned with DOCSIS innovation

Reduced network fragmentation and a more unified operational model

Rather than a single product integration, this is a blueprint for modernizing HFC networks in a DOCSIS 4.0 world.

Flexible Options for All Operators

Operators not yet using Harmonic’s cOS platform can still benefit. ATX offers a standalone controller that provides comparable monitoring and management capabilities across the HFC plant, ensuring all customers can streamline operations regardless of their existing architecture.

Building the Next Era of HFC Network Management

With bandwidth demands accelerating, operators need smarter, more automated ways to manage and optimize their access networks. By combining ATX’s amplifier expertise with Harmonic’s cloud-native broadband platform, MSOs gain a more efficient, cost-effective and future-ready operational model — one engineered for the DOCSIS 4.0 era and beyond.

