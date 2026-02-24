Consilio and Prevail Partner to Deliver Real-Time AI Testimony Verification and Analysis in Aurora

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consilio, a global, tech-enabled legal services leader across eDiscovery, document review, flexible legal talent, and legal advisory and transformation services, today announced a strategic partnership with Prevail, a leading legal technology provider of court reporting, transcription, and deposition software and services.

The Consilio/Prevail partnership includes mutual go-to-market collaboration and integrated technology to help litigation and investigations teams validate testimony as it happens, without leaving their workflow. Share

The partnership establishes a broad commercial and product relationship in which Consilio and Prevail will collaborate in-market, refer and resell each other’s services and solutions, and integrate core technologies to help legal teams operate faster, with lower cost and less friction, particularly in matters where validating testimony in real time can shift outcomes. As part of the relationship, Prevail’s capabilities will be delivered through Consilio’s Aurora platform with integrated workflows.

Prevail’s CheckMate technology enables live, real-time transcription and AI-driven testimony verification and analysis inside a unified system, helping teams identify speakers, surface key moments, and generate structured work product as testimony unfolds. Through the integration, clients can reduce the time and expense historically required to search large repositories mid-proceeding, instead applying AI in real time as claims are made, quickly surfacing corroborating or conflicting materials and accelerating follow-up development while the record is being created.

“No other solution on the market today delivers this combination of real-time testimony capture and immediate validation against the most pertinent corpus of documents, as it is happening,” said Rob Feigenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Prevail. “Our partnership with Consilio extends that capability into the hands of more teams and embeds it directly into the workflows they already rely on, making it easier to use in the moments that matter most.”

Traditionally, performing discovery to find material that supports or refutes claims during live testimony has been slow and expensive, often requiring attorneys and paralegals to execute repeated searches against a document repository and sift through diffuse results under time pressure. With the Consilio and Prevail integration, teams can apply AI as testimony is happening to identify relevant documents and lines of inquiry more quickly, improving speed and lowering the time and cost of live testimony workstreams.

“The application of AI is driving client outcomes that were previously unattainable, and this is a clear example,” said Raj Chandrasekar, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Consilio. “Prevail enables teams to unearth truth in very large document repositories on time scales that were not previously possible. Mutual clients will directly benefit from being able to interrogate their Consilio-hosted document repositories from within Prevail in a secure way, saving time and cost, and creating the opportunity to redirect questioning as those truths are surfaced in real time.”

The partnership is designed to support teams across high-stakes proceedings and workflows, including arbitrations, internal investigations, and compliance reviews, where time-sensitive testimony and large document repositories intersect. Consilio and Prevail will jointly bring the combined solution to market through aligned client delivery, mutual referrals, and go-to-market efforts that expand access for corporate legal departments and law firms.

Information on availability and rollout will be shared with mutual clients in the coming weeks.

About Consilio

Consilio is a global, tech-enabled legal services leader that helps corporations and law firms operationalize legal intelligence to manage risk, control cost, and improve outcomes across complex matters and everyday operations. Through the Aurora Legal AI Suite and expert-led delivery, Consilio brings together software, data, and teams to support litigation, investigations, compliance, and legal operations initiatives with greater speed, visibility, and control. Consilio operates globally across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with secure infrastructure and experienced teams built to deliver consistent results across jurisdictions and matter types.

Learn more at www.consilio.com.

About Prevail

Prevail is a legal technology company providing court reporting, transcription, and deposition software and services to law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies. Prevail’s platform combined proprietary technology with certified court reporters to deliver accurate, secure, and efficient legal proceedings across in-person, hybrid, and remote formats. The company serves clients nationwide, supporting depositions, hearings, trials, and transcription projects of any scale.

Learn more at www.prevail.ai.